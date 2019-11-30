Agencies

IRAQ

Death toll hits 40 in 24 hours

Officials said that five anti-government protesters were killed by security forces in Najaf, amid tensions following the burning of an Iranian consulate, bringing the death toll to 40 in more than 24 hours. Security and medical officials said that five protesters were killed and 32 wounded late on Thursday when security forces fired live rounds to repel them from setting alight a mosque. One demonstrator was killed when security forces tried to prevent them from storming the consulate. Thirty-five protesters were killed by security forces since Wednesday in separate demonstrations in Nasiriyah and Baghdad.

SUDAN

Ruling party to be dissolved

Transitional authorities on Thursday approved a law to dissolve the former ruling party and repealed a public order law used to regulate women’s behavior under former president Omar al-Bashir, the Minister of Justice said. “It is an important step on the path to building a democratic civilian state,” said the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the protests against al-Bashir. The public order law imposed conservative Islamic social codes, restricting women’s freedom of dress, movement, association, work and study. Those found to have contravened the law could be punished with flogging. “The decision to abolish the public order law is a culmination of the courageous struggles of women for 30 years,” women’s rights advocate Hadia Hasaballah said.

ZIMBABWE

Starvation menaces 60%

The country is facing “man-made” starvation, with 60 percent of the people failing to meet basic food needs, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Hilal Elver said on Thursday after an 11-day tour. Elver ranked the country among the four top countries facing severe food shortages outside nations in conflict zones. “Today, Zimbabwe counts among the four highest food-insecure states,” she said, adding that poor harvests were compounded by 490 percent hyperinflation. “A staggering 5.5 million people are currently facing food insecurity.”

UNITED STATES

Climber dies in Mexico fall

Civil defense officials in northern Mexico on Thursday reported that Californian mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall. The fall occurred on Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on El Potrero Chico peak near the city of Monterrey. The Nuevo Leon State civil defense office said that Gobright fell about 300m. The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”