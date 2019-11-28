Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Hiker charged over kauri ban

A hiker has become the first to be charged with walking on closed tracks in the Waitakere Ranges, breaching a ban put in place to stop the spread of kauri dieback, a fungal disease killing kauri trees, which are sacred to local Aborigines. Each breach carries a separate maximum penalty of NZ$20,000 (US$12,852). Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said that the hiker walked on the closed tracks three times in the past five months, so a stern response was needed. Kauri dieback can be spread by as little as a pinhead of soil on the sole of a hiker’s boots or a dog’s paw, the Ministry for Primary Industries said.

BANGLADESH

Cafe attackers sentenced

Seven Islamist extremists have been sentenced to death by a court over a savage 2016 attack that killed 22 people, including 18 foreigners, at a Dhaka cafe popular with Westerners. A special anti-terrorism tribunal delivered the verdict in a crowded courtroom in Dhaka, with judge Mojibur Rahman saying that the attackers wanted “to draw the attention of [the] Islamic State” group. They wanted to “undermine public safety, create anarchy and “establish a Jihad[ist]” state, he said, adding that the seven “will be executed by hanging until they are pronounced dead.” Some of the men shouted: “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”), before they were led to a police van.

IRAN

Banks, official sites burned

About 731 banks and 140 government sites have been torched in unrest, Minister of the Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli was quoted as saying by the official Islamic Republic News Agency yesterday. More than 50 bases used by security forces were attacked and about 70 gas stations were also burned, he said. On Monday, London-based Amnesty International said that it had recorded at least 143 protesters killed in the unrest, the worst anti-government unrest since authorities put down the “Green Revolution” demonstrations against election fraud in 2009.

IRAQ

Deadly blasts hit Baghdad

Six people were killed on Tuesday in near-simultaneous blasts across Baghdad, medics and a security source said, as deadly anti-government protests continue to rock the capital and the Shiite-majority south. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the three explosions, which were caused by a roadside bomb and two explosives-laden motorcycles, and hit three Shiite neighborhoods, the medical and security sources said. About a dozen people were wounded and taken to hospitals already treating scores of demonstrators hurt earlier in the day in protests. The historic districts near al-Ahrar have become arenas for daily street battles. Demonstrators throw rocks at security forces firing tear gas, rubber bullets, live rounds and even machinegun fire. “We won’t leave unless it’s in coffins,” one protester said, while another added: “Either way, I’ve got no job, no money, so whether I stay here or go home, it’s all the same.”

MEXICO

Meeting with US sought

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that it would quickly seek a high-level meeting with US Department of State officials after US President Donald Trump said that he would designate drug cartels as terrorist groups. The ministry said in a statement that it would also seek to address how to reduce the illegal flow of arms and money from the US to organized crime in the nation.