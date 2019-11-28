Spanish tow drug submarine to port

AP, MADRID

Spanish police on Tuesday managed to tow a sunken submarine believed to be carrying tonnes of cocaine into a northwestern port and began preparations to extract its cargo.

Police were hoping to crane-lift the 20m submarine onto a dock at the Port of Aldan so that they could get inside more easily, a Pontevedra Provincial Government official said.

On Sunday, the submarine sank as police tried to intercept it in the Aldan inlet in the northwestern region of Galicia.

It was not clear if the crew, two of whom have been arrested, sank it on purpose.

Work on bringing the vessel ashore began on Monday in bad weather and had to be suspended.

Spanish authorities said that it was the first time that a submarine had been found to be used in drug trafficking in the country.

Police divers on Monday pulled out one package of cocaine.

Media reports said that the vessel could be carrying 3 tonnes, but the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that this could not yet be confirmed.

Police were still searching for a third crew member who fled.

Spanish authorities had been monitoring the vessel’s movements in coordination with international police.

The official could not say from which country the submarine had come, but media reports said that police suspected it to have set off from Colombia.