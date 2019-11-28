Malta murder probe sparks fallout

AFP, VALLETTA

Two high-ranking politicians in the Maltese government on Tuesday resigned, with a third “suspending himself” in the biggest political fallout to date from a widening probe into the brutal murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The resignations of Keith Schembri, chief of staff to Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and Maltese Minister for Tourism Konrad Mizzi heaped pressure on the government over its handling of Caruana Galizia’s car bomb assassination in 2017.

Hundreds of protesters ouside the Maltese parliament chanted: “Murderers,” with some throwing eggs at Muscat, who has been accused of impeding justice by protecting his closest allies.

Demonstrators shouted: “Mafia,” at the prime minister as he was whisked away by a large group of bodyguards.

Schembri was called in for questioning by police after being fingered by the main suspect in the case, prominent businessman Yorgen Fenech, a source said.

Fenech, who last week was arrested on his yacht as he tried to leave the country, has requested immunity to reveal what he knows. On Tuesday, he was released on bail.

Investigators suspect that Schembri might have tipped Fenech off, sparking the failed getaway bid, media reported.

Muscat refused to say what prompted Schembri’s decision to resign, telling reporters that it was premature to speculate.

Hours later, Mizzi told journalists that it was his “duty” to step down to allow Muscat’s government to complete its term.

In another blow to the government on Tuesday, the office of Minister for the Economy Chris Cardona said that he was “suspending himself with immediate effect from his position as minister, pending the investigations.”

Opposition leader Adrian Delia told parliament that Muscat’s position was “untenable, because the only decisions he can take are to protect those around him.”

Caruana Galizia, a journalist and blogger described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks,” became known for exposing cronyism and sleaze within the country’s political and business elite.

She had alleged that Schembri and Mizzi had been involved in corruption, claims that both men have denied.

Separately, Caruana Galizia had reported that Cardona visited a German brothel while on official government business.

He had been suing her over the claim at the time of her death, media reported.

Caruana Galizia’s murder sparked outrage and protests.

On Tuesday, her son, Matthew, tweeted that Muscat “simply cannot be trusted to not obstruct justice.”

However, Muscat has said that he has “never turned a blind eye to impropriety.”