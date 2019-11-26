Agencies

IRAQ

Thirteen killed in protests

Thirteen anti-government protesters were on Sunday killed by security forces in one of the “worst’” days of clashes in the country’s south, as protests swept through the area, officials said. Seven protesters were killed in the southern province of Basra when Iraqi authorities used live fire and tear gas to disperse them, said security and hospital officials, who requested anonymity. One security official in Basra said it was “one of the worst” days since the start of the protest movement. Four people were killed in Nassiriya province, and one was killed in both Najaf and Diwanieh provinces.

ROMANIA

Battle to save sheep at sea

Rescuers were on Sunday struggling to save 14,600 sheep loaded on a cargo ship that capsized in the Black Sea, they said. The Queen Hind bound for Saudi Arabia overturned for yet unknown reasons shortly after leaving the Port of Midia. The crew of 20 Syrians and one Lebanese were rescued, together with 32 sheep, two of which were pulled from the water, said Ana-Maria Stoica, a spokeswoman for the rescue services. “The rescue operation is ongoing... We hope that the sheep inside the ship’s hold are still alive,” she said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Assange ‘could die’ in jail

More than 60 doctors wrote an open letter published yesterday saying they feared Julian Assange’s health was so bad that the WikiLeaks founder “could die” inside HM Prison Belmarsh. In the letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, the doctors called for Assange to be moved to a university teaching hospital. They based their assessment on “harrowing eyewitness accounts” of his Oct. 21 court appearance in London and a Nov. 1 report by Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment

KENYA

Sixty killed in flooding

The death toll from flooding in the west of the country has risen to 60 and seven others are missing, authorities said. A West Pokot County government official, who requested anonymity, said on Sunday that 53 people had died, mostly in mudslides in Saturday’s deluge. She said seven people were reported missing. Officials said that another five people were swept away while traveling in a vehicle. Two other people were killed when a river burst its banks.

DR CONGO

Dozens die in plane crash

At least 29 people were killed on Sunday when a small plane crashed after takeoff into a densely populated area of Goma. A survivor among the 19 people — 17 passengers and two crew members — who were aboard the plane was taken to hospital along with 16 others injured on the ground, the North Kivu regional government said. The Busy Bee Dornier-228’s pilot “failed in his takeoff,” Nord Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said in a statement. One of the airline’s maintenance workers at the site, quoted by news site actualite.cd, blamed a “technical problem.”

UNITED STATES

Bloomberg to run in election

Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has formally launched a Democratic bid for president. Ending weeks of speculation, the 77-year-old former Republican on Sunday announced his candidacy in a written statement posted on a campaign Web site describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.