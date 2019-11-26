Philippine troops rescue abducted couple

AP, MANILA

Philippine troops yesterday rescued a British man and his Filipina wife who were abducted by gunmen at a southern beach resort last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants.

Regional military commander Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana said that troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, in the mountainous hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu Province and rescued the couple.

“There was a running gunbattle. They left the two behind because they could not drag them anymore. They scampered in different directions, but our troops are in pursuit,” Sobejana said.

The Hyrons were not hurt in the 10-minute firefight, the military said, adding that no ransom was paid to the Abu Sayyaf militants.

Sobejana said the couple were to undergo a medical checkup and would be interviewed by military officials.

Gunmen abducted the couple last month as some villagers watched in shock from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte Province, sparking a huge search.

The couple also owned a college in Zamboanga del Norte’s Tukuran town, where they have lived for years.

Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur.

Sobejana confirmed that three Indonesian fishermen abducted recently off Malaysia’s Sabah State on northern Borneo Island near the sea border with the southern Philippines were in the hands of Abu Sayyaf militants in Sulu.

Abu Sayyaf members have staged kidnappings in and off Sabah before.

The rescue of the Hyrons came after the military inflicted successive battle defeats recently to the Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the US and the Philippines.

Troops killed a “high-value,” but little-known Abu Sayyaf commander, Talha Jumsah, on Friday near Sulu’s mountainous Patikul town. Jumsah acted as a key link of the Islamic State group to local militants and helped set up a series of deadly suicide attacks in Sulu this year.

Troops killed five Abu Sayyaf militants, including two commanders, on Sunday in a separate clash in Sulu. One of the slain commanders, Sibih Pish, had been blamed for past ransom kidnappings.