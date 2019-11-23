Obama tells Democrats to ‘chill out’

AP, LOS ALTOS HILLS, California

Former US president Barack Obama on Thursday warned Democrats against adopting “purity tests” in the presidential primary and said that any adversity the candidates face in the contest would make whoever emerges an even stronger nominee.

Obama spoke to about 100 donors during a question-and-answer session with Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez in Los Altos Hills. The event came a day after the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Georgia, and as the 17-person field continues to expand, with the expected entry of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in the coming days.

Many are jittery about the uneven candidacy of former US vice president Joe Biden, questioning whether US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren can defeat US President Donald Trump next year and skeptical of whether Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is surging in Iowa, can appeal to black voters that are a crucial Democratic voting bloc.

“We will not win just by increasing the turnout of the people who already agree with us completely on everything,” Obama said. “Which is why I am always suspicious of purity tests during elections, because, you know what, the country is complicated.”

Obama urged Democrats to “chill out,” saying: “The truth of the matter is that every candidate on that stage believes we should provide” better healthcare and education and address climate change.

He also noted the historic diversity of the Democratic field, which includes five women and has three black candidates, a Latino man, an Asian-American man and a gay man.

Obama compared that to his own election as the nation’s first black president.

“We have a number of women candidates and we have one gay candidate, and those candidates are going to have barriers if they win the nomination, or they win the general election — just like I did,” he said.

“You can overcome that resistance if the way you are framing these issues and messages indicate: ‘Look, I’m part of an American tradition ... of opening up opportunity,” he added.

In the past few weeks Obama has sought to play both referee and uplifting elder statesman. He has cautioned “woke” activists against embracing “cancel culture” and urged the party to not adopt positions that could cost them in the general election.

“That’s not bringing about change,” he said at an Obama Foundation event. “If all you are doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far.”

At the same time, he has offered reassurances that a spirited primary will make the eventual nominee a stronger candidate.

Elections are ultimately won by offering a message that appeals to voters across the demographic spectrum, Obama said.

“We should not be somehow thinking either we’re going for our base voter of young hipsters and African-Americans and single women versus Joe lunch-pail, hard-hat guy,” Obama said. “I’ve had conversations with all those groups, and they share common dreams and common hopes and a vision for what a fair, just America would look like.”