Agencies

MALTA

Fenech arrested over murder

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a prominent businessman who appears to be a “person of interest” in the assassination of a prominent investigative reporter. Yorgen Fenech was on a yacht leaving the country that was intercepted by the military early on Wednesday and forced back to port. In remarks to reporters, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat did not directly tie the arrest to the slaying of 53-year-old Daphne Caruana Galizia in a powerful car bomb on Oct. 16, 2017. However, he did say that it appeared to result from comments he made a day earlier on the possibility of a pardon for an alleged middleman who had offered to identify the mastermind of the killing. “If I had not given these instructions, maybe today we might be speaking of persons of interest who might have escaped,” Muscat told reporters. Caruana Galizia’s three sons were more direct in their comments on Twitter, making a link between the arrest and their mother’s assassination. Muscat said that no politician is tied to Caruana Galizia’s murder, but her sons have said that Fenech is tied to Muscat’s chief of staff and a former energy minister.

MYANMAR

Suu Kyi to lead team to ICJ

State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi is to lead a legal team that will seek to contest an accusation of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the treatment of the nation’s Rohingya Muslim minority. “The state counselor, in her capacity as union minister for foreign affairs, will lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar at the ICJ,” her office said on Facebook late on Wednesday. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh at the onset of military attacks on Muslim villages in Rakhine State in 2017. The genocide case was lodged by the Gambia on Monday last week and public hearings are to begin on Dec. 10.

UNITED STATES

Gore launches climate talks

Former vice president Al Gore is launching a series of climate presentations around the globe over the next 24 hours. The Climate Reality Project, founded by Gore, is sponsoring the “24 Hours of Reality” presentations. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, ahead of his talk, Gore said that there are reasons to hope some of the predicted worst-case scenarios for climate change can be avoided. He said that reasons to hope include the auto industry’s move toward electric cars, the increasing competitiveness of renewable energy and a move by farmers toward environmentally friendly practices. Gore said that he has trained 20,000 climate activists, many of whom would be giving the presentations at more than 1,700 locations as far flung as Antarctica and the Great Barrier Reef.

COLOMBIA

Envoy sorry for US criticism

Ambassador to the US Francisco Santos has apologized after a recording surfaced in which he criticizes the US Department of State as a feckless institution subjugated to the White House. Publimetro on Wednesday released a recording of a conversation between Santos and minister of foreign affairs-designate Claudia Blum. The newspaper said that the private conversation happened last week at a Washington cafe and was recorded by a third person it did not identify. In the conversation, Santos complains that the department had lost its muscle as a driver of US policy, as it was when he was vice president a decade ago. He compares it to a non-governmental organization.