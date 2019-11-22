Prince Andrew cuts public appearances amid Epstein furor

AFP, LONDON

Britain’s Prince Andrew on Wednesday said that he was canceling his public engagements, as the outcry over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein showed no sign of abating.

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son has been under pressure since a BBC television interview broadcast on Saturday last week in which he defended his links to the disgraced financier, who was found dead in a New York City prison in August.

An increasing number of organizations and initiatives backed by the prince have said that they were not renewing or would review their support because of the revelations.

Andrew, 59, said in an e-mailed statement that he now recognized that his links to Epstein had become a “major disruption” to the royal family, as well as the charities and organizations associated with it.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty [the queen] if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” he added.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein… His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” Andrew said.

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” he added.

Since the interview aired, Andrew has been accused of lacking empathy for Epstein’s alleged victims.

Racist comments he made in the past have also come to light and there have been questions about his lavish taxpayer-funded lifestyle.