YEMEN

Houthis release ships

Houthi rebels have released three ships they seized earlier this week that included two vessels from South Korea and one from Saudi Arabia, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. All 16 crew members, including two South Koreans, were released on Tuesday at about 6:40pm, the ministry said in a statement. The South Korean tug and sand dredger — Woongjin T-1100 and Woongjin G-16 — and a Saudi tug with 10 people on board departed for Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Port yesterday. The vessels are expected to arrive in two days, the ministry said.

ISRAEL

Syria targets hit, 11 dead

The army yesterday carried out a “wide-scale” attack against Iranian forces and Syrian army targets in Syria, killing at least 11 fighters, the army and a monitoring group said. The army said it carried out dozens of strikes against the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian military in response to four rockets it intercepted on the Golan Heights on Monday. At least 11 “fighters” were killed in the strikes, said Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Four civilians were also wounded, he added. The Syrian Arab News Agency said that two civilians were killed by shrapnel when an Israeli missile hit a house in Saasaa, southwest of Damascus.

NETHERLANDS

Migrants found in container

Crew of a cargo ferry on Tuesday found 25 migrants in a refrigerated container on a boat sailing to Britain, emergency services said. The cargo vessel bound for Felixstowe returned to the port of Vlaardingen, near Rotterdam, as soon as the stowaways were found, they said in a statement. The people found in the container received medical attention at the port and two were taken to hospital for further treatment for possible hypothermia. DFDS Seaways, which operates the ferry, said that the migrants had come on board on a trailer truck, De Telegraaf newspaper reported. The driver of the truck had been arrested, it added.

FRANCE

Dogs kill pregnant woman

A pregnant woman was killed by dogs while walking her own dog in a northern forest during a hunt with hounds, investigators said on Tuesday. The body of the 29-year-old woman was found by her partner on Saturday last week in a forest outside the town of Villers-Cotterets, the prosecutor’s office in nearby Soissons said. An autopsy showed that she had died of “bleeding after several dog bites to the upper and lower limbs and the head,” prosecutor Frederic Trinh said. Trinh said that tests had been carried out on 93 dogs, including some hounds from the hunt and five dogs belonging to the woman herself, to try to establish which ones attacked her.

UNITED STATES

Epstein guards charged

Two New York City jail guards responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself were sleeping and browsing the Internet instead, according to an indictment released on Tuesday charging the guards with lying on prison records to cover themselves. “The defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” attorney Geoffrey Berman said. “Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction.” Both correctional officers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday afternoon and were released on US$100,000 bail.