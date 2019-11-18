Khamenei blames enemies for protests

Reuters, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across Iran, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for “sabotage,” state television reported.

“Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran’s enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so,” Khamenei said, according to state TV.

On Saturday, Iranian news agencies and social media said demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans across the country, with some protests turning violent, a day after the government increased the price of regular gasoline to 15,000 rials (US$0.36) a liter from 10,000 rials and rationed it. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Officials said on Saturday that one person was killed in the southeastern city of Sirjan, while social media reports referred to several other deaths as riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in Tehran and dozens of cities across Iran on Saturday as protests turned political.

“Unfortunately some problems were caused, a number of people lost their lives and some centers were destroyed,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei said the increase in gasoline prices was based on expert opinion and should be implemented, but he called on officials to prevent hikes in prices of other goods, state TV added. Internet access has been curbed in Iran at the order of a state security council, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported, following two days of protests against the rise in gasoline prices and rationing.

Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said on Twitter late on Saturday: “#Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown; realtime network data show connectivity at 7% of ordinary levels after 12 hours of progressive network disconnections as public protests continue.”

Meanwhile, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported that police spokesman Ahmad Nourian said: “Police has a no-tolerance attitude towards those disrupting order and security, and will identify their leaders on the ground and act against them.”