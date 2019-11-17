Australian survives crocodile attack by gouging its eye

AFP, CAIRNS, Australia

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape last week from the clutches of a “particularly cunning” crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye.

Craig Dickmann, who made a split-second decision to go fishing on Sunday last week in a remote part of Northern Australia known as “croc country,” said a 2.8m crocodile came up from behind him as he was leaving the beach.

“As I’ve turned to go, the first thing I see is its head just come at me,” he told reporters on Friday from his hospital bed in the town of Cairns in Queensland state.

Dickmann said the animal latched on to his thigh.

“That noise will haunt me forever I think, the sound of the snap of its jaws,” he said.

‘BULLET-PROOF’

The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the crocodile on the remote beach as it tried to drag him into the water.

Dickmann stuck his thumb into its eye, saying it was the only “soft spot” he found on the “bullet-proof” animal.

“Their eyes retract a fair way and when you go down far enough you can feel bone, so I pushed as far as I possibly could and then it let go at that point,” Dickmann said.

After a few minutes, he said he managed to get on top of the croc and pin its jaws shut.

“And then, I think both the croc and I had a moment where we’re going, ‘well, what do we do now?’”

Dickmann said he then pushed the reptile away from him and it slid back into the water.

The ranger had skin ripped from his hands and legs in the ordeal and drove more than 45 minutes back to his home before calling emergency services.

It was then another hour in the car to meet the Royal Flying Doctors Service, who flew him to Cairns Hospital, where he is recovering from the ordeal.

“This croc was particularly cunning and particularly devious,” he said.

Queensland’s department of environment this week euthanized the animal.