Agencies

CUBA

Spanish king urges freedom

Spanish King Felipe VI has called for political diversity and freedom of expression during an official visit to the nation. The king, who wrapped up his trip on Thursday, said he hoped Havana would become a multiparty political model that guarantees media rights. At a Wednesday dinner with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Felipe said Cubans would have to choose their future and that change could not be imposed from outside.

UNITED STATES

Trump Jr’s book tops list

Donald Trump Jr’s Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us is a No. 1 New York Times (NYT) bestseller, although not without an edge. The book came out last week and tops the hardcover nonfiction list that is to appear in the Times on Sunday next week. Among those celebrating was President Donald Trump, who tweeted: “Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, Triggered, is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!” Triggered also placed high on the weekly report compiled by NPD BookScan, which tracks about 85 percent of the print market. According to BookScan, Triggered sold 71,000 copies last week, second only to Jeff Kinney’s latest Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

UNITED STATES

Wife hid corpse in freezer

Authorities have arrested a woman whose husband’s corpse was found in a freezer in a bedroom inside their Missouri home, where it might have been stored for nearly a year. Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin was arrested on Thursday, a day after she was charged with abandonment of a corpse, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison. A witness told police that Paul Barton’s body had been in Watters’ freezer since his death on Dec. 30 last year, a police officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Watters threatened to kill him if he notified police, the witness said, according to the affidavit, adding that she threatened to kill police, firefighters and emergency medical workers if they attempted to come into her house.

UNITED STATES

Privacy advocates protest

Privacy advocates who strapped cameras to their heads and walked around Capitol Hill on Thursday said that Amazon’s facial recognition technology successfully recognized a congressman — but also claimed to spot singer Roy Orbison, who died in 1988. The activists scanned thousands of faces inside and outside the Capitol to highlight the dangers of facial recognition surveillance and to urge lawmakers to restrict its use. They used commercially available software that Amazon has pitched to police, running it against a database of lawmakers, journalists, lobbyists and 1960s crooners. It recognized Representative Mark DeSaulnier, but misidentified others.

EL SALVADOR

Outrage over abuse ruling

Civic groups expressed outrage after a court reduced a sexual abuse charge against a judge to a misdemeanor. The judge allegedly touched a 10-year-old girl’s genitals through her clothes on a street in San Salvador in February. Prosecutors charged him with sexual abuse, which carry a prison term of eight to 12 years. However, the First Criminal Tribunal ruled that brief touching of a clothed person in a public space constituted a breach of public decency statutes, which is punishable by a fine. Legislators on Thursday said they would amend the law to specify such touching of a child would be subject to prison terms similar to sex abuse.