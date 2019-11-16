N Korea demands South clear resort

AP, SEOUL

Pyongyang yesterday said that it has issued an ultimatum to Seoul that it would tear down South Korean-built hotels and other facilities at the North’s Mount Kumgang resort if the South continues to ignore its demands to come and clear them out.

The statement came weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the site and ordered the demolishment of South Korean properties he described as “shabby” and “unpleasant-looking” while vowing that the North would redevelop the site on its own.

For months, North Korea has expressed frustration over the South’s unwillingness to defy US-led international sanctions against the North and resume South Korean tours at the site.

The North later formally demanded that the South send personnel to Mount Kumgang at an agreed-upon date to clear out their facilities and proposed an exchange of documents to work out details.

South Korean tours to Mount Kumgang were a major symbol of cooperation between the Koreas and a valuable cash source for the North’s broken economy before the South suspended them in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

South Korea has said that it would prioritize protecting its property rights and seek “creative solutions” to the problem based on political considerations and inter-Korean dialogue.

However, the North has so far rejected South Korean calls for face-to-face discussions or to send a delegation to inspect the site.

In yesterday’s statement, North Korea ridiculed the South over “begging us to let them stay even at a corner of the mountain” and participate in future tourism programs after halting the joint tours for more than a decade “in fear of the US.”

“On Nov. 11 we sent an ultimatum, warning that if the [South Korean] authorities persist in their useless assertion, we will take it as an abandonment of the withdrawal and take resolute measure for unilaterally pulling down the facilities. However, they have remained answerless until today,” the statement said.

“The [resort], the best in the world, which all the world people want to see saying: ‘see Mount Kumgang and then die’ is clearly neither the common property of the [North and the South], nor the place symbolic of [North-South] reconciliation and cooperation,” it said.

“We will develop Mount Kumgang to be the world-renowned tourist resort with responsibility and in our own way as its owner for the sake of the nation and posterity. There is no room for [South Korea] to find its place there,” it added.

South Korean Ministry of Unification spokesman Kim Eun-han confirmed that the North sent what it described as an “ultimatum” this week, but without issuing a specific deadline.

Seoul would continue to propose inspections and face-to-face meetings over the fate of the resort, he said.

Separately, North Korea on Thursday said that the US has proposed a resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations next month as they approach an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong-un for the administration of US President Donald Trump to offer an acceptable deal to salvage the talks.

In a statement released by state media, North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil did not clearly say whether the North would accept the supposed US offer.

North Korea has no interest in talks if they are aimed at buying time without discussing solutions, he said, adding that Pyongyang is not willing to make a deal over “matters of secondary importance,” such as possible US offers to formally declare an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War or establish a liaison office between the countries.