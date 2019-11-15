Beer insulting Californian utility brews backlash

AP, SANTA ROSA, California

Anger over devastating California wildfires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) power lines is coming to a head — in a beer — and an outcry is brewing.

Santa Rosa-based Shady Oak Barrel House owner Steve Doty has announced a new beer called “FUCK PG&E,” describing it on Facebook as “a classic California pale ale, featuring Cashmere and Simcoe hops and a touch of malt sweetness.”

Doty told the Press Democrat that he meant to draw attention to the negligence of PG&E executives and was stunned by the onslaught of critical comments by people who said they are related to utility employees.

One person who said she was married to a PG&E gas service worker said on Facebook that she found the label insulting.

“My husband has been working 18-hour days and not seeing his little boys for the past two weeks to help our local community,” she said. “Your label is hurting the men and women that work day in and day out for their community.”

Other people attacked Shady Oak by giving it one-star reviews on Yelp and Google, or calling with violent threats, Doty said.

PG&E has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in northern California that have killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Its workers have been attacked amid sweeping blackouts last month meant to prevent its electrical equipment from toppling, or coming into contact with branches and sparking fires.

Doty posted an apology to those upset by the beer’s name. As a conciliatory gesture, he offered US$1 off a beer for those with an “honest review” on social media and US$2 off a beer for PG&E employees, but he is still standing by the name.

While the brewery typically rotates its lineup of beers on tap, he said he is considering making an exception because of the popularity of the PG&E beer.

“My general rule for the brewery is that I don’t want to brew the same beer twice,” Doty said. “We had a great weekend. The sales were crazy.”