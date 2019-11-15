Putin urges BRICS collaboration over anti-virus programs

AP, BRASILIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told fellow leaders of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) group of emerging economy nations that he supports more cooperation in information and computing.

“We would like the other countries to look at our advances in those areas to participate with us, including in anti-virus programs that are fundamental for the information sector,” Putin said.

Moscow has proposed a data-exchange network to help small and medium-size companies in their nations to find suppliers more efficiently, Putin said.

The five leaders gathered in Brazil’s capital underscored in speeches their greater integration aimed at boosting the nations’ economic growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said mounting protectionism and threats in the world have eroded international trade and investment, weighing down global growth.

The outlook for continued Chinese growth provides opportunities for the world, Xi said.

“Looking forward, China’s resolve to open its market remains unchanged and so does its positive growth trajectory,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi said that taxation and customs process have become simpler between the five countries, while the business environment is becoming more conducive.

However, he asked business leaders for their help.

“Inter-BRICS trade and investment targets must be more ambitious,” Modi said. “Your suggestions for further reducing trade costs between us will be very useful.”

“I would also like to request that we identify priority business sectors for us in the next 10 years and on the basis of these we create a blueprint for inter-BRICS cooperation,” he said.