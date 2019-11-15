Home / World News
Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - Page 6　

Paralegal charged over shooting of Thai court gunman

AFP, BANGKOK

A paralegal who ended a bloody Thai courtroom shooting by grabbing a firearm and killing the gunman has been arrested and charged with murder, police said yesterday.

Three people — two lawyers and the gunman — were shot dead at the Chanthaburi Provincial Court in eastern Thailand on Tuesday during a hearing over a perjury charge linked to a drawn-out land dispute.

Police said that Thanakorn Theeravarodom, a young paralegal working with the lawyers, grabbed the gun from a guard and shot the assailant, a retired police major general who was the defendant in the case.

The clerk was charged with “intentional killing,” said Khomsorn Mabumrung, commander of Chanthaburi provincial city police. “He said it’s self-defense.”

Authorities said that the two sides in the case had been in court for more than 10 years arguing over a large plot of land.

This story has been viewed 886 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top