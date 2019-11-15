Paralegal charged over shooting of Thai court gunman

AFP, BANGKOK

A paralegal who ended a bloody Thai courtroom shooting by grabbing a firearm and killing the gunman has been arrested and charged with murder, police said yesterday.

Three people — two lawyers and the gunman — were shot dead at the Chanthaburi Provincial Court in eastern Thailand on Tuesday during a hearing over a perjury charge linked to a drawn-out land dispute.

Police said that Thanakorn Theeravarodom, a young paralegal working with the lawyers, grabbed the gun from a guard and shot the assailant, a retired police major general who was the defendant in the case.

The clerk was charged with “intentional killing,” said Khomsorn Mabumrung, commander of Chanthaburi provincial city police. “He said it’s self-defense.”

Authorities said that the two sides in the case had been in court for more than 10 years arguing over a large plot of land.