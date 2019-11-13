Agencies

UNITED STATES

Jimmy Carter hospitalized

Former president Jimmy Carter was on Monday hospitalized for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, his organization said. The 95-year-old Nobel laureate spent three days in a hospital last month after sustaining a pelvic fracture. The injury came weeks after he injured his head in a fall at home, recovering quickly to volunteer the next day — with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches — at a Habitat for Humanity International site. He was taken to Emory University Hospital “for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Trump presides over parade

President Donald Trump on Monday launched New York City’s Veterans Day Parade by saying that the nation’s veterans “risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives.” Trump spoke at the opening of the 100th annual parade organized by the United War Veterans Council in Madison Square Park. He is the first sitting president to accept the group’s invitation to speak at the event. As Trump spoke, more than 100 protesters gathered and could be heard whistling and booing. Some chanted “lock him up” and “shame, shame, shame.” Trump said that the nation’s veterans often came face to face with evil and did not back down. “You returned from war and you never forgot your friends who didn’t return,” Trump said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Three performers stabbed

Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack on Monday evening as they performed onstage in a park in Riyadh, marking the first such incident since the kingdom began loosening restrictions on entertainment. Broadcaster al-Ekhbariya reported that police detained a suspect, who was identified only as a 33-year-old male Yemeni resident. Other state-linked media outlets shared footage online that appeared to show the attack. In the video, a man is seen running onstage and apparently attacking the performers from behind as the troupe, dressed in gold ensembles, performs a dance. The wounded performers are in a stable condition, al-Ekhbariya said, but did not identify their nationalities.

UNITED STATES

Patrick eyes presidential bid

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is considering making a late run for the Democratic presidential nomination, two people with knowledge of his deliberations said. Patrick, a close friend and ally of former president Barack Obama, earlier this year ruled out a presidential bid, but has since been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign. His deliberations come as some Democrats express uncertainty about the party’s current crop of contenders. Patrick has not made a final decision on whether to run and faces fast-approaching deadlines to get on the ballot in key states.

UNITED STATES

Mercury transits across sun

Mercury on Monday skipped across the vast, glaring face of the sun in a rare celestial transit. Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury as it passed directly between Earth and the sun. The eastern US and Canada got the entirety of the more than five-hour show, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, got just a sampling. Mercury’s next transit is in 2032, but North America will not get another viewing until 2049.