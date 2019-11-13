Kabul releases three Taliban for US, Aussie captives

AP, KABUL

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday announced that his government has released three prominent Taliban figures in an effort to get the insurgents to free an American and an Australian professor they abducted in 2016 and have held captive for more than three years.

At a press event broadcast live on state television, Ghani told the nation the release was a very hard decision he felt he had to make in the interest of the Afghan people.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time for Ghani, as US President Donald Trump halted talks between the US and the Taliban in September, after a particularly deadly spate of Taliban attacks, including a Kabul suicide bombing that killed a US soldier.

Also, the future of Ghani’s government is in doubt as the results from the Sept. 28 presidential elections have not been released yet. Preliminary results are expected on Thursday next week.

The three members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network that Ghani said were released are Anas Haqqani, Haji Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid.

Ghani added that they are being released “conditionally in exchange” for the two professors.

The three were under the custody of the Afghan government, Ghani said, and were held at the Bagram prison, an air base that also houses US troops just outside Kabul.

He did elaborate or say when or where the three were released. They were most likely sent to Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.

“In a demonstration of respect for humanity by the government and nation of Afghanistan, we decided to conditionally release these three Taliban prisoners who were arrested in close cooperation with our international partners from other countries,” Ghani said.

The Taliban have long demanded the release of Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajuddin, the deputy head of the Taliban and leader of the Haqqani network, often considered the strongest of the Taliban factions fighting in Afghanistan.

Anas Haqqani was arrested in Bahrain in 2014 and handed over to the Afghan government, which later sentenced him to death. It was not clear when his execution was supposed to take place.

The two captives held by the Taliban — a US national identified as Kevin King and an Australian man identified as Timothy Weekes — were abducted in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul, where they both work as teachers.

The following year, the Taliban released two videos showing the captives. A January 2017 video showed them appearing pale and gaunt. In the later video, King and Weekes looked healthier and said a deadline for their release was set for June 16 that year.

Both said they are being treated well by the Taliban, but that they remain prisoners and appealed to their governments to help set them free.

Subsequently, US officials said that American forces had launched a rescue mission to free the two, but the captives were not found at the raided location.

There was no immediate statement from the Taliban or any indication when they would release the two.

Ghani added that the Taliban kidnapping of the two American University teachers was not representative of Islamic and Afghan traditions.

“We have decided to release these three Taliban prisoners who were arrested outside of Afghanistan,” Ghani said, adding that it was meant “to facilitate direct peace negotiations.”