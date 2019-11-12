Agencies

IRAN

New pahse for reactor starts

Tehran and Moscow on Sunday inaugurated a new phase of construction for a second reactor at Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr on the Persian Gulf coast. Atomic Energy Organization of Iran head Ali Akbar Salehi and Alexander Lokshin, deputy chief of Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, launched the new stage at a ceremony where concrete was poured for the reactor base. The reactor is one of two officially under construction since 2017 at the Bushehr site about 750km south of Tehran. The landmark 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with six major powers, including Russia, placed restrictions on the sort of nuclear reactor Tehran could develop and its production of nuclear fuel, but it did not require Iran to halt its use of nuclear energy for power generation. “In a long-term vision until 2027-2028, when these projects are finished, we will have 3,000 megawatts of nuclear plant-generated electricity,” Salehi said at the ceremony.

POLAND

Ukrainian extradition mulled

Ihor Mazur, a Ukrainian veteran of the war in the country’s east who was detained in Poland based on an Interpol request issued by Russia, was released on Sunday, according to officials and Polish media. However, Mazur must remain in the eastern Polish city of Lublin as authorities there examine the extradition request, private television broadcaster TVN reported. In a brief interview with TVN from Lublin, Mazur said he was invited to Poland to attend a conference in Warsaw devoted to security issues, and Polish and Ukrainian cooperation against Russian actions in the region. “I think my case was the main topic of this conference,” Mazur told TVN. Mazur was detained by Polish border guards on Friday based on the Interpol request from Russia, which had sought his extradition. Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia on Sunday announced that a Polish prosecutor ordered Mazur’s release.

DENMARK

Jewish graves desecrated

Vandals have desecrated more than 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in the western town of Randers, police said on Sunday. “More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned” at the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery, a police statement said. “There are no symbols or words written on the gravestones, but paint has been daubed on them,” the local Ritzau news agency quoted police spokesman Bo Christensen as saying. Police said a complaint had been made on Saturday. “The attacks at the weekend ... are both an attack against Danish Jews and against all of us,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Facebook. “Our Jewish citizens must be respected and not live in fear.”

UNITED STATES

Porsche goes airborne

Police say a convertible traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car’s occupants. Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6:30am on Sunday. The car hit the center median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building. Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene. Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector.