Spain faces tough government talks

Reuters and AP, MADRID

Spanish Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday faced the prospect of hard bargaining to form a government after his gamble on holding Spain’s second election this year resulted in no clear winner and a surge for the People’s Party.

A polarized electorate awarded neither of the top parties enough seats to govern with a majority, although the Socialists won most seats.

“Forming a government looked complicated in April, now it’s an inscrutable hieroglyph,” El Pais newspaper wrote.

The power balance between the traditional ideological blocs changed little since the election in April, but the breakdown of votes within conservative parties has shifted substantially.

Sanchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party of Spain (PSOE) won 120 of the 350 parliamentary seats — three fewer than in April.

The People’s Party, which alternated in government with the Socialists for decades after Spain emerged from General Francisco Franco’s rule in the 1970s, recovered from disappointing results in April to take 88 seats, gaining 22.

However, Ciudadanos slumped from 57 seats to just 10 and was replaced as the country’s third-largest parliamentary group by Vox, a relative newcomer, which secured 52 seats.

Unidas Podemos, which tried and failed to reach a coalition deal with Sanchez after the April election, lost seven seats to take fourth place with 35 seats.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said he was ready to start negotiating with Sanchez and urged left-leaning parties to unite.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal said he would now work to build what he called “a patriotic alternative” for Spain.

This was Spain’s fourth election in four years. In the past decade the country has suffered from austerity and near financial collapse.

However, the Catalan independence drive, which has turned violent following the jailing of separatist leaders last month, was at the forefront of voters’ minds this month.

Protesters following a call to action by a pro-Catalan independence group yesterday closed off a major highway border pass to France.

The Catalan transportation authority said in a tweet that the blockade affected both sides of the AP7 highway at the major transportation hub of La Jonquera.

The action was claimed by Tsunami Democratic, a group with anonymous leaders that has organized protests through encrypted messaging apps ever since the Catalan separatist leaders were convicted for holding an independence referendum two years ago.

In an online statement, Tsunami Democratic said that the protest aimed to be “a call for the international community to make the Spanish state understand that the only way is to sit down and talk.”