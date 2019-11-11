Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

US trying to persuade North

The US is “very actively” trying to persuade North Korea to come back to negotiations, the national security adviser said yesterday, as a year-end North Korean deadline for US flexibility approaches. Seoul was taking the deadline “very seriously,” Chung Eui-yong told reporters, at a time when efforts to improve inter-Korean relations have stalled. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April gave the US a year-end deadline to show more flexibility, and North Korean officials have warned the US not to ignore the date.

RUSSIA

Man found carrying arms

Saint Petersburg police on Saturday arrested a prominent historian on suspicion of murdering a former student after he was hauled out of a river with a backpack containing a woman’s arms, authorities said. Local media reported that university professor Oleg Sokolov was drunk and fell into the river as he tried to dispose of body parts. Police then went to Sokolov’s home, where they reportedly discovered the decapitated body of Anastasia Yeshchenko, 24, with whom he had coauthored a number of works. The historian is the author of books on Napoleon Bonaparte and had acted as a historical consultant on several films.

EL SALVADOR

Body of advocate found

The body of a transgender advocate missing since Tuesday has been found in the northeast, authorities said. Jade Camila Diaz, 27, is the second transgender woman killed in the country in the past 15 days, said advocacy group Comcavis Trans, which told local media that there have been at least seven LGBT-related murders this year. “We regret to inform you that Jade Diaz’s body was found in the waters of the Torola River,” the Attorney General’s Office said on Twitter on Saturday. Diaz had been dead for three or four days, it said. Diaz’s body was found with her “hands tied and weighted with a bag of stones,” Comcavis Trans president Bianka Rodriguez said.

ITALY

Man admits to deadly scam

A heavily indebted man seeking to make a false insurance claim has confessed to setting off explosions at a farmhouse he owned that killed three firefighters, a prosecutor said on Saturday. Giovanni Vincenti told investigators that he meant to blow up his farmhouse in the northwestern region of Piedmont by setting off gas canisters, but he made a mistake with a timer connected to the canisters and triggered two explosions, Prosecutor Enrico Cieri said. Firefighters went to the farmhouse after the initial explosion early on Tuesday and were then struck by a second, stronger blast.

UNITED STATES

Inmate’s ‘death’ claim denied

An Iowa prisoner serving a life sentence has argued he had paid his debt to society after “dying” momentarily in hospital. Benjamin Schreiber was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1996. In March 2015, he developed severe complications from kidney stones and went into septic shock. He lost consciousness in his cell and was taken to hospital. Once there, he momentarily “died” in doctors’ care before being revived. According to his attorneys, his momentary “death” meant he had completed his life sentence and his return to prison was therefore illegal. A lower court found the argument “unpersuasive and without merit.” Schreiber took the matter further, but appeals court judges were also not convinced.