FEATURE: ‘Revenge porn’ victim fights back with Mexican law

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BOGOTA

When teenager Olimpia Coral Melo found a video of herself having sex online, she fell into depression and attempted suicide several times — before vowing to outlaw revenge porn in Mexico.

Melo was 18 when the explicit video of her and her then-boyfriend was shared on social media, and later posted on porn sites in 2013. Her ex-boyfriend denied he shared it online.

“Everyone pointed the finger at me and judged and blamed me. I didn’t leave home for months. There was no place to run,” Melo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “You can’t forget this quickly. It’s like a tattoo you can’t rub off.”

Melo could not seek justice as Mexico did not have a specific law against revenge porn — the sharing of private sexual photographs or videos without consent — which is a growing problem globally as more people go online using smartphones.

The UK, Japan and numerous US and Australian states have passed laws criminalizing revenge porn, and social media giant Facebook said in March that it would use artificial intelligence to remove accounts that share such images.

Melo, now 28, decided to fight back and launched a campaign to make digital violence a specific crime — state by state.

In the past year, the “Olimpia” law, named after her, has been passed in 13 out of 32 Mexico’s states, with prison sentences ranging from three to 12 years depending on the state.

Melo said she hoped revenge porn would soon become a crime nationally too, as lawmakers debate a law that aims to legally define online violence, which could include revenge porn, threats, hate speech, stalking and sexual harassment.

“The law aims to make visible, punish and to recognize the different forms of violence against women,” Melo said. “It’s certainly not a panacea, but it’s a reform that’s been made from the victims’ perspective.”

Most revenge porn victims are women and girls, often targeted by current and former partners to distress, extort or humiliate them. Strangers also hack into people’s devices and social media accounts to steal private images to post online.

“I see digital gender-based violence as a new way in which violence against women manifests itself,” said Lilia Giugni, head of GenPol, a UK-based gender equality think tank.

“It is essentially the last expression, the new frontier of patriarchal oppression,” she said.

A European Parliament study last year found 20 percent of young women in the EU have experienced cybersexual harassment.

Women who are victims of violence in the real world are often targeted online as well and by the same person, it said.

Giugni said many people do not realize how damaging digital violence against women is, because it happens in cyberspace, and affects women and men in different ways — with men attacked for political views, while assaults on women tend to be personal.

“Digital violence is not seen as real violence and ... it is not understood as a form of gender-based abuse,” she said.

“Online violence against women, compared to the digital harassment experienced by men, tends to be overtly sexualized and motivated by gender,” said Giugni, who is also is a research fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Even when online violence is criminalized, law enforcement officers often do not appreciate its gravity, Giugni said.

“The problem so very often is that judges, lawyers, and police are not quite trained to see digital abuse against women as violence, and to apply legislation accordingly,” she said. “They do not understand the impact ... and they tend to dismiss it.”