Mulvaney seeks court advice over call for testimony

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney asked a judge to determine whether he must comply with a US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee subpoena to testify in its impeachment hearings.

Mulvaney is seeking to be added to the lawsuit of Charles Kupperman, the former deputy of ex-US national security adviser John Bolton, who previously asked the same judge to decide if he must testify even though he was ordered not to by the White House.

“The House defendants threaten to hold Mr Mulvaney in contempt or otherwise take adverse action against him for obeying the directive of the head of his branch,” Mulvaney’s lawyer said in a filing late on Friday in a Washington federal court, referring to Trump.

“The question whether the president’s authority must give way in the face of a congressional subpoena — the determination Mr Kupperman has asked this court to make — is central to the question whether the House may take adverse action against Mr Mulvaney, as threatened,” Mulvaney’s lawyer wrote.

Mulvaney approved a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump, if Ukraine agreed to start new investigations into former US vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, according to a transcript of the testimony of Fiona Hill, the former top Russia adviser on the US National Security Council.

Biden is the frontrunner in the contest to become the Democratic opponent to Trump in next year’s US presidential election.

Mulvaney was issued a subpoena on Thursday and ordered to appear before the committee on Friday.

At the 11th hour, Mulvaney said he was told by White House counsel that due to “constitutional immunity of current and former senior advisers to the president” he must not to appear and testify.

Mulvaney finds himself “trapped between the commands of two of its co-equal branches — with one of those branches threatening him with contempt,” his lawyer wrote.