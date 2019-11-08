Beijing imposes a late-night video game ban on kids

The Guardian, BEIJING

China has imposed curfews on minors playing video games to combat what the government says is a serious addiction “harming the physical and mental health of minors.”

In regulations released by the Chinese National Press and Publication Administration on Tuesday, gamers under the age of 18 have been barred from playing online games between 10pm and 8am.

During the week, minors are allowed just 90 minutes a day, an allotment that stretches to three hours on weekends and public holidays.

The new rules also limit the amount of money spent in online games to 200 yuan (US$29) a month for those between the ages of eight and 16, and 400 yuan for those between the ages of 16 and 18.

Minors are to be required to use their real names and national identification numbers to log on to play.

The curfews are the latest government measure to rein in China’s online gaming industry, one of the largest in the world.

Companies and online platforms are required to enforce the new rules, which should serve as a “guide” to parents, an unnamed agency spokesperson told Xinhua news agency.

The new measures are “guided by” Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) thought on socialism, the writings espoused by the nation’s leader.

Last year he criticized video games for contributing to myopia in Chinese children, putting pressure on officials to control the industry.

Following Xi’s statement, the Chinese Ministry of Education last year said that it would implement new regulations on the number of online games allowed, limit the number of new game releases and reduce the amount of time minors spent playing.

Chinese authorities have also launched a cleanup of online or media content deemed “unhealthy.”

A spokesman said that under the new regulations, sexually explicit, bloody or violent games, as well as those that feature gambling, would be banned.

Sina Weibo users doubted how well the new curfews would be enforced. Minors could use the identification numbers of their parents, as many do to get around age restrictions, they said.

“The higher-ups have policies. Those lower down have counterpolicies,” one user said, quoting a Chinese idiom on the ways people find to get around government directives.

However, officials said that they would provide “more powerful support” to a collaboration between the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and other government agencies to build a thorough identification system that would plug any loopholes.

“We will also gradually improve and enrich the functions of an identification system to share gaming time data across platforms, so we can know and restrict the total time every minor spends on gaming,” the spokesperson said.