Agencies

THAILAND

Attack kills at least 15

At least 15 people have been killed in attacks by suspected militants in violence-wracked Yala Province, an army spokesman said yesterday, the latest incident in a 15-year bloody insurgency. The region is under martial law, heavily policed by the military and sometimes staffed with trained civilian volunteers, with residents and rights groups accusing them of heavy-handed tactics. Late on Tuesday, militants struck two checkpoints crewed by civil defense volunteers, opening fire on them as a group of villagers stopped to talk, army spokesman Pramote Prom-in said. In the largest death toll in years “12 were killed at the scene, two more [died] in hospital and one died this morning,” said Pramote, adding that five others had been injured.

MALAYSIA

Cat killer handed jail term

A man who killed a pregnant cat by putting it into a clothes dryer has been sentenced to 34 months in jail and fined 40,000 ringgit (US$9,661) in a case that sparked outrage. K. Ganesh was handed the prison term on Tuesday after being found guilty of breaking animal protection laws at a self-service laundry outside Kuala Lumpur in September last year, news agency Bernama reported. He remains free on bail as he plans to appeal. The 42-year-old was the second man to be sentenced over the killing after a taxi driver was jailed for two years for the crime in January. People reacted with fury when CCTV footage went viral showing the cat being stuffed into the dryer late at night. Two men then inserted tokens into the machine to set it running and left. A female customer later found the animal’s carcass and the incident was reported to police.

UNITED STATES

Train worker hailed as ‘hero’

A transit supervisor was hailed as a hero for pulling a drunken man from the tracks an instant before a train sped into an Oakland, California, station. Bay Area Rapid Transit released surveillance video showing supervisor John O’Connor spring into action on Sunday after a man fell onto the tracks. The video shows O’Connor yanking the man up by the shoulders and back onto the platform seconds before the train arrives. O’Connor said he was helping with crowd control at Coliseum Station following an Oakland Raiders football game when he saw the man fall. “The young man just walked, I saw out of the corner of my eye, I saw him going in the trackway,” O’Connor told reporters. “He came to the side and I figured out he wasn’t going to make it. So I grabbed him, pulled him up on the platform.” O’Connor said that he was uncomfortable being called a “hero,” KPIX-TV reported. “There was really no time to make a decision. I just looked, and it just happened,” he said. “It really feels awkward to be called a hero.”

UNITED STATES

Murder suspects escape

Two inmates charged with murder broke out of a California jail over the weekend after climbing through a hole they made in a bathroom ceiling and then squeezing through a wall, before finding an escape hatch, authorities said. Santos Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, made the hole measuring about 20cm by 56cm in the guards’ blind spot and then slipped into the walls of the jail in Salinas, Captain John Thornburg said. Inside the wall, the two inmates maneuvered past ducts and pipes in a maintenance access area until they reached a hatch. They kicked it open and made it to an outdoor area that was covered in construction fencing, rather than security fencing with barbed wire, Thornburg said.