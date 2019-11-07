Epstein accuser interview wasn’t ready to air, ABC News says after criticism

AP, NEW YORK

ABC News on Tuesday was facing questions about its reluctance to air a sensitive story of alleged sexual misconduct after a leaked video emerged of reporter Amy Robach complaining about how her bosses handled an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

Web site Project Veritas released video of Robach venting that “every day I get more and more pissed” after her 2015 interview with Virginia Giuffre never made the air.

Robach made her remarks in late August while sitting in a Times Square studio with a microphone, but not on air.

ABC said that the interview did not meet its standards because it lacked sufficient corroborating evidence.

Robach, coanchor of ABC’s 20/20 news magazine, said the leaked video caught her “in a private moment of frustration.”

The episode drew parallels with Ronan Farrow’s accusations that NBC News discouraged his reporting on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct.

Farrow then took his Pulitzer Prize-winning story to the New Yorker magazine.

ABC sought to minimize the comparison, saying it has pursued and aired other stories about Epstein, the New York financier who died on Aug. 10 while in police custody on sex trafficking charges.

Project Veritas is known for its efforts embarrass mainstream media outlets, often sending undercover reporters to catch employees making statements that display an anti-conservative bent, but it needed no such help with the Robach video, which Project Veritas said came from an “ABC insider” it would not identify.

The correspondent was visibly exasperated as she complained that “I tried for three years to get [the interview] on to no avail, and now it’s coming out and it’s like these ‘new revelations,’ and I freaking had all of it.”

Giuffre, whose maiden name is Roberts, alleged that as a teenager she was forced by Epstein to have sex with prominent men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew.

The prince and Epstein both denied the charges.

In the video, Robach said she was told “who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.”

Robach also complained in the video that lawyer Alan Dershowitz and the British royal family applied pressure to ABC not to air the interview with Giuffre.

She suggested that the network feared that airing the interview would hurt its ability to get interviews with Britian’s Prince William and his wife, Kate.

ABC denied that outside pressure had anything to do with its decision.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story,” ABC News said in a statement.

Giuffre first outlined her allegations against Epstein anonymously in a lawsuit filed in 2009 and she did on-the-record interviews about them with the Daily Mail in 2011.

At the time of ABC’s interview, Giuffre’s lawyers were battling with Dershowitz, who was fighting back against her claim that he was among the men who had sex with her when she was a minor.

While her allegations received widespread attention, some news organizations have treated elements of her story with caution because the list of prominent men she accused was long and her allegations difficult to independently confirm.

The Associated Press does not generally identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, unless they come forward publicly.

Robach said in her statement that she had been referring in the video to what Giuffre had said in the interview, not what ABC News had verified through its own reporting.