CHILE

Menchu slams cop violence

Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu on Monday added her voice to calls for the government to stop police violence against protesters during weeks of anti-government unrest that have left 20 people dead and nearly 1,600 injured. Prosecutors say five died at the hands of state agents. A UN human rights mission is investigating allegations of police brutality. The Guatemalan activist led a group that delivered a letter calling on President Sebastian Pinera to “immediately halt the violence” by security forces, and end what they called “serious and systematic” abuses.

GUATEMALA

Giammattei backs Guaido

President-elect Alejandro Giammattei on Monday said his government would break diplomatic relations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government when he takes office on Jan. 14. Giammattei said he would recognize Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido instead. “I think it’s the right thing to do. There are other South American [governments] that will do the same,” he said, without going into detail.

UNITED STATES

Trump promotes son’s book

President Donald Trump is promoting Donald Trump Jr’s book on Twitter even as he continues to accuse the family of former vice president Joe Biden family of self-dealing. The president used his Twitter feed to publicize his son’s new book, telling his 66.5 million followers that they should “Go order it today!” The director of public policy at a nonpartisan government watchdog group says that kind of promotional tweet would be a violation of ethics rules if it had come from any federal employee other than the president.

UNITED STATES

Bordeaux arrives at ISS

A dozen bottles of fine French wine arrived on Monday at the International Space Station (ISS), but not for the astronauts. The red Bordeaux will age for a year before being returned to Earth. Researchers will study how weightlessness and space radiation affect the aging process. The bottles arrived aboard a Northrop Grumman capsule that launched from Virginia on Saturday last week, each packed in a metal canister to prevent breakage. Universities in France and Germany are taking part in the experiment.

RUSSIA

Woman’s gold shoes fail

Customs officers detained a woman at the border between eastern Siberia and China with nearly 2kg of gold in her shoes, after she appeared to be walking strangely. Officers noticed that the woman “was nervous and acted in a suspicious manner,” Marina Boiko, a spokeswoman for the regional customs authorities, said yesterday. A search led to the discovery of eight pieces of gold weighing a total of 1.9kg, which had been attached to the insoles of her shoes with duct tape. The ingots, valued at more than 5 million rubles (US$79,000) had been made illegally. The woman had tried to smuggle the gold at the request of a Chinese citizen, Boiko said.

UNITED STATES

Sweet deal for student

Krispy Kreme on Monday reached an agreement with a Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of doughnuts to resell them in the Twin Cities area, after stopping him last week over liability issues. Its said Jayson Gonzalez, 21, can now work with it as an independent operator. The deal includes a 500-dozen doughnut donation when he starts up again.