Polls in four states offer test run for US next year

AP

Gubernatorial and legislative elections in four US states yesterday were to test voter enthusiasm and party organization amid impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump and a fevered Democratic presidential primary scramble.

Results in Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey and Virginia will not necessarily predict whether Trump would be reelected or which party will control Congress after the election in November next year.

However, partisans of all stripes invariably will use these odd-year elections for clues about how voters are reacting to the impeachment saga and whether the president is losing ground among suburban voters who rewarded Democrats in last year’s midterms and will prove critical again next November.

Trump is eager to nationalize whatever happens, campaigning on Monday evening for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, a first-term Trump ally, as he tries to withstand Democrat challenger, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, whose father was the state’s last Democratic governor.

He campaigned in Mississippi on Friday last week, trying to boost Republican Tate Reeves in a tight governor’s race against Democrat Jim Hood. Reeves is lieutenant governor; Hood is attorney general.

Legislative seats are on the ballots in New Jersey and Virginia, with the latter presidential battleground state offering perhaps the best bellwether for next year.

Democrats had a big 2017 in the state, sweeping statewide offices by wide margins and gaining seats in the legislature largely on the strength of a strong suburban vote that previewed how Democrats would go on to flip the US House of Representatives a year later.

This time, Virginia Democrats are looking to add to their momentum by flipping enough Republican seats to gain trifecta control of the statehouse: meaning the governor’s office and both legislative chambers.

In New Jersey, Democrats are looking to maintain their legislative supermajorities and ward off any concerns that Trump and Republicans could widen their reach into Democratic-controlled areas.

Both parties see reasons for confidence.