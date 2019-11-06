Bangladeshi elite face corruption crackdown

AP, DHAKA

As gamblers called out bets around craps and roulette tables at a sports club in Bangladesh’s capital, dozens of black-clad security forces burst inside.

Gamblers were ordered to the floor as police and members of the Bangladesh Police’s Rapid Action Battalion, which normally handles major counterterrorism operations, cracked open iron vaults full of cash.

By the end of the raid, more than 140 people had been taken out of the makeshift casino in handcuffs.

At the same time in another part of Dhaka, commandos were raiding the home of the suspected casino organizer, Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, an influential member of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party. They discovered stashes of liquor, cash and illegal arms.

The raids are part of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign Hasina launched in the Muslim-majority nation where gambling is illegal, alcohol consumption requires a permit and paying bribes is common not just for lawbreakers, but for those seeking normal government services.

Emboldened by a landslide election victory for her ruling Bangladesh Awami League party, Hasina has declared stamping out corruption as her government’s priority and promised that even political allies would be spared.

“This is an acknowledgement that corruption, extortion and unlawful activities have permeated the ruling party to the grassroots,” said Ali Riaz, a professor of political science at Illinois State University and an expert on Bangladeshi politics.

It remains to be seen how high up the campaign would be allowed to reach, Riaz said.

“Casinos and the unbridled power of the party leaders are just the tip of the iceberg of the corruption and absence of any accountability in the country,” he said.

The campaign, which was launched in September, has netted several ruling party members charged with running illegal casinos, money laundering and possessing illegal arms. Security forces have recovered millions of dollars in cash and stockpiles of weapons and gold.

More than 600 bank accounts have been frozen.

Hasina has been able to attempt such a crackdown because she wields immense power after 10 years at the helm of government. She is firmly in charge of her own party and faces no effective opposition in parliament, with her party controlling 96 percent of seats.

Even her archrival, former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia, is serving 17 years in jail for corruption.

That dominance could be exacerbating the corruption problem.

While Bangladesh has a long history of ruling party members manipulating business and government contracts in their favor, experts have said that the total absence of political opposition has engendered a sense of impunity among some in power.

“Investment and politics become synonymous in Bangladesh,” said Ifekhar Zaman, executive director of the Bangladesh chapter of Transparency International.

“A collusion of politics, business and bureaucracy and law enforcement” has created an “infrastructure” of corruption, Zaman said.

When she launched the campaign, Hasina seemed to acknowledge that if corruption were allowed to spiral, it could set the stage for a repeat of events of January 2011, when a military-backed caretaker government took control of the country.

The events are known locally as 1/11, for the date they began.

“We’re taking measurers in advance so that no 1/11-like incident can happen again in the country,” Hasina said in September. “The purge must begin from my own house.”