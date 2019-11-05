Agencies

TURKEY

IS militants to be sent back

The government will send captured Islamic State (IS) group members back to their countries even if their citizenships have been revoked, Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said yesterday, criticizing the approach of European countries on the issue. Ankara last month launched an offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, prompting widespread concern over the fate of IS prisoners in the region. “We will send back those in our hands, but the world has come up with a new method now: revoking their citizenships,” Soylu said. “They are saying they should be tried where they have been caught. This is a new form of international law, I guess,” he said.

BRAZIL

Oil spill likely to worsen

President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday said that “the worst is yet to come” with an oil spill that has affected more than 200 beaches on the country’s coast. “What came so far and what was collected is a small amount of what was spilled,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record television. He said he did not know if additional oil would affect his country’s coastline, but that “everything indicates that the currents went to the coast of Brazil.” Oil slicks have been appearing for three months off the northeast coast and fouling beaches along a 2,000km stretch.

GERMANY

Swingers’ club evacuated

Authorities said a swingers’ club had to be evacuated mid-party after a carbon monoxide alarm went off and several guests reported feeling unwell. Firefighters in the town of Hattingen, between Dortmund and Duesseldorf in North Rhine-Westphalia, said about 300 swingers were brought to safety after the alarm went off late on Saturday night. The swingers, many clad just in bathrobes as they left the club, were taken on buses to be examined by first-aid workers. About 10 complained of feeling unwell and needed treatment. The fire department said no dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were detected once they had arrived. In all, about 160 emergency workers were involved.

TURKEY

Bus driver detained

Police in Istanbul said they have detained a driver who rammed his bus into a crowded stop and attacked people who tried to prevent him from escaping with a knife. At least 13 people have been injured. The 33-year-old bus driver was detained on Sunday after he jumped into the sea to try and get away from the scene, a police statement said. The injured included a man who was stabbed as he tried to prevent the driver from running away after he drove the city bus into the stop. Police said three Iranian nationals and two children were also among the injured.

CANADA

Iconic Niagara boat moves

An iron boat stuck above Niagara Falls for more than a century has moved because of severe weather, a park official said. “We think it’s about 50 meters down the river from its original location,” Niagara Parks senior manager for heritage Jim Hill said in a video posted online, adding that the vessel “flipped on its side.” Rain and strong winds that hit the region on Thursday night were responsible for moving the boat, local media reported. Known as the “Iron Scow,” the boat is an iconic feature of Niagara Falls and had been stuck in the rocks about 600m from the edge of the falls.

THAILAND

Moon, Abe meet at ASEAN

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday agreed in their first meeting in 14 months that bilateral relations are important and to ease tensions, the South Korean presidential office said. During the 11-minute meeting at the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, Moon proposed high-level talks, if needed, while Abe said every effort should be made to resolve feuds, Moon’s office said.