Grenade blast kills one, injures 34 at market in Srinagar

Reuters and AP, SRINAGAR, India

One person died and at least 34 were injured yesterday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, Indian officials said, in the bloodiest incident since New Delhi stripped the region of special status on Aug. 5.

The injured, including three Indian paramilitary police, have been admitted to one of three hospitals after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in a market in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named.

One person is in a critical condition, they said.

The slain was identified as a street vendor from Uttar Pradesh State.

Police blamed the attack on insurgents fighting Indian rule.

“The attack, targeting roadside vendors, was carried out to discourage people from returning to normal life,” said Haseeb Mughal, a police official.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley has been in turmoil since New Delhi announced it would strip the territory of its long-held autonomy and statehood.