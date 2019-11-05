Macron may raise taboo subjects

AFP, SHANGHAI

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday arrived in Shanghai to drum up new business deals, but under warning from his hosts to keep off thorny issues such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

French officials said Macron would not shy away from “taboo” topics, including Hong Kong and the mass detention of Muslims in Xinjiang.

Human Rights Watch called on Macron to publicly press Xi to close “political education” camps in Xinjiang and respect Hong Kongers’ rights to participate in politics.

Zhu Jing, a European affairs official at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said China has prepared the “friendliest and warmest welcome” for the French leader.

However, Zhu also warned that on human rights, the two countries should have “constructive” dialogue and avoid “mutually criticizing each other or politicizing the issue.”

“Hong Kong and Xinjiang are matters of China’s internal affairs. It is not relevant to put them on the diplomatic agenda,” Zhu told reporters last week.

Zhu also warned France against playing a “disruptive” role in the Indo-Pacific region, or sending warships into Beijing-claimed territorial waters.

France angered China in April when a French frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Macron’s visit is to focus on helping French companies strike new deals with the world’s second-largest economy.

France’s soft power will also be on display, with Macron inaugurating an offshoot of the Centre Pompidou, the Paris modern art museum, in Shanghai’s West Bund cultural corridor.

A French presidential advisor said French companies expected to come away with about 40 contracts in agriculture, tourism, health and other sectors in which France is traditionally strong.

Macron is to be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) guest of honor today when Xi opens the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai, and the two leaders will have a private dinner with their wives tonight.

The French leader’s meeting with the Chinese president will be their sixth in under three years, signaling the importance both place on the relationship between China and Europe.

The two men have used previous meetings over the past two years to stress their commitment to multilateralism in the face of US President Donald Trump’s “America First” brand of nationalism.

However, France and the EU have joined the US in complaints over Chinese trade practices they consider unfair.

Sino-Franco dialogue is crucial at a time when “protectionism and unilateralism keep rising,” Zhu said.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University, said the US tariff war is pushing China to seek closer ties with France and other European countries.

“The Europeans would be naive to believe that they can join China against Trump,” he said.