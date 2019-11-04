Agencies

CHINA

Satellite launched

A new high-resolution remote sensing satellite capable of providing stereoscopic imagery was launched yesterday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China at 11:22am, carrying the Gaofen-7 satellite into its designated orbit, CCTV said, citing the China National Space Administration. The satellite is to be used for land surveys, urban planning and statistical investigation, CCTV said.

SOUTH KOREA

Bodies retrieved after crash

Rescuers early yesterday retrieved two bodies believed to be among four that remained missing after a helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan, officials said yesterday. The helicopter had just picked an injured fisherman up from Dokdo, which is known as Takeshima in Japan, when it went down on Thursday night. The coast guard said that the two bodies found early yesterday were both male, with one believed to be a fireman. It was still trying to identify them.

PHILIPPINES

Toll from quakes reaches 21

The death toll in two powerful quakes that struck the nation’s south in the past week has risen to 21, authorities said yesterday, as survivors struggled to access food and water. The magnitude 6.6 and 6.5 earthquakes hit the island of Mindanao two days apart, destroying buildings and displacing tens of thousands of residents. Some villagers staying under tents near a highway were begging for help from passing motorists, carrying placards asking for food and water, TV footage showed.

JAPAN

Festival reinstates film

A film festival in Tokyo is to show a documentary on World War II military brothels, organizers said yesterday after coming under fire for dropping the movie. The screening of Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of The Comfort Women Issue” by director Miki Deza was canceled last week over concern for the safety of volunteers and objections from Kawasaki City officials. The decision was reversed after “lots of voices offering cooperation to address our safety concerns,” an organizer said.

SRI LANKA

TV station to be censored

The election commission said it would censor a state-owned TV station after accusing it of bias against a former president’s brother, who is standing in upcoming polls. The surprise move came after the Independent Television Network aired a program alleging that loyalists to the previous regime had thwarted a corruption probe into former president Mahinda Rajapakse’s family. The broadcast had harmed opposition frontrunner Gotabhaya Rajapakse the commission said.

ALGERIA

Five candidates to run

Five candidates, including two former prime ministers, are to run to replace ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the election authority said on Saturday. Twenty-three candidates had submitted their papers to run and five were approved. Former prime ministers Ali Benflis and Abdelmadjid Tebboune are considered front-runners. The other candidates are Azzedine Mihoubi, leader of the Democratic National Rally party, which was part of Bouteflika’s ruling coalition, former minister of tourism Abdelkader Bengrina and Abdelaziz Belaid, head of the Front El-Moustakbel party.