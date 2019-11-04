‘Forest guardian’ killed by illegal loggers in ambush

The Guardian, SAO PAULO, Brazil

A Brazilian indigenous land defender has been killed in an ambush by illegal loggers in an Amazon frontier region.

The Brazilian Indigenous Peoples Associatio said Paulo Paulino Guajajara was shot and killed inside the Arariboia indigenous territory in Maranhao State.

Another tribesman, Laercio Guajajara, was also shot and hospitalized and a logger has been reported missing. No body has yet been recovered.

Brazilian Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro confirmed that federal police were investigating the killing.

“We will spare no effort to bring those responsible for this serious crime to justice,” he said in a tweet.

The tribesmen are members of an indigenous forest guard called Guardians of the Forest, which formed in 2012 to ward off logging gangs pillaging their rare, hardwood-rich reserve.

Their work involves armed patrols and destroying logging encampments and has earned them dangerous enemies.

Several Guardians in Maranhao have been killed in recent years, including three from Arariboia.

According to Gilderlan Rodrigues, Maranhao regional coordinator of Brazil’s indigenous missionary council, the murdered tribesman had been threatened several times.

“Their work bothers those that want to loot their territory,” he said, adding that the killers were from a nearby rural settlement and had entered the reserve without permission.

“These criminal actions must be combated so that more lives are not lost,” he said.

The Arariboia indigenous reserve is home to an estimated 5,300 indigenous Brazilians of the Guajajara tribe and the Awa, an isolated group described as the “world’s most endangered tribe.” It concentrates much of the last remaining Amazon rainforest in Maranhao state.

Survival International senior research and advocacy officer Sarah Shenker, who knew the murdered tribesman, described it as an “island of green amid a sea of deforestation,” and called the killing “a crime foretold.”

Earlier this year Paulino told Survival International: “It makes me so mad to see this [forest destruction]. These people think they can come here, into our home, and help themselves to our forest? No. We won’t allow it. We don’t break into their houses and rob them, do we? My blood is boiling. I’m so angry.”

The reserve is officially protected by the Brazilian government but is constantly targeted by logging gangs and has long been a hotbed of violent conflict.

In June, the Arariboia Guardians’ leader, Olimpio Guajajara, recorded a video calling for help from the Brazilian state after reporting that gunmen were being paid to kill them and indigenous houses had been shot at.

“We don’t want war, we want to resist,” he said. “We want the Brazilian authorities to help protect the lives of the Guardians that are threatened.”