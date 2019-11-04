‘Hazardous’ smog chokes Delhi

AFP and the Guardian, NEW DELHI

India’s capital, New Delhi, was enveloped in heavy, toxic smog yesterday — the worst levels in recent years — with flights diverted or delayed as politicians blamed each other for failing to tackle the crisis.

Every winter, the megacity of 20 million people is blanketed by a poisonous smog of car fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from stubble burning at farms in neighboring states.

Concentrations of particles measuring less than 2.5 microns hit the highest level of this season, exacerbated by light rain late on Saturday, India’s state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research said.

The reading for pollutants in the atmosphere hit 810 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3) yesterday, in the “hazardous” zone, according to the US embassy in Delhi, which independently monitors pollution levels.

The recommended WHO safe daily maximum is 25mg/m3.

“Pollution has reached unbearable levels,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Locals complained of sore eyes and throats, with some residents wearing masks to protect themselves.

Visibility was so poor that major carriers Air India and Vistara said Sunday flights were being delayed or diverted to and from Delhi’s airports.

The shocking conditions sparked a blame game between state and federal politicians over who was responsible for the conditions, which authorities on Friday said had reached “emergency” levels.

In a tweet last week, Kejriwal called on the state governments of neighboring Punjab and Haryana to take action.

“Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighboring states,” he tweeted.

Indian Minister of Environmentl Affairs Prakash Javadekar accused Kejriwal of politicizing the issue and presenting the two states “in a bad light and as villains.”

Schools in Delhi have already been ordered closed until tomorrow and construction halted, while from today there was to be an odd/even car license plate scheme to cut traffic.

Almost a week on from Diwali, the thick brown smog that shrouded the city after the festival has showed no sign of shifting.

Sachin Mathur, 31, an auto rickshaw driver in north-west Delhi, said he was forced to stay outside for work, but had been struggling to breathe as he went about his day, and could barely keep his eyes open on the roads because the pollution made his eyes tear and sting.

“I have been driving auto on Delhi roads for last three years and every year this time after Diwali, Delhi becomes like this,” Mathur said. “I am suffering from a throat infection and my eyes are burning. The pollution means I do not get many passengers, so going to a doctor is not affordable.”