Agencies

CUBA

Havana not promoting unrest

The government has had no role in promoting popular unrest in Latin America, but supports the protesters’ goals, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday. “We don’t have any involvement in the protests in Latin America except providing the example of the Cuban revolution,” Rodriguez told participants at a forum in Havana. Last month, the Organization of American States accused Cuba and Venezuela of “financing, supporting and promoting” unrest and exporting socialist ideology and organizing tactics across the continent. Violent protests over economic hardship and other grievances erupted in countries including Ecuador and Chile in the past few weeks. Rodriguez spoke at a forum of left-wing groups from Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile, Argentina, Germany, the Palestinian territories and Puerto Rico, among others. Participants waved flags and banners decrying US foreign policy. The government regularly holds solidarity meetings with activists from around the world. It provides lodging and transportation, but participants generally assume other costs, like airfare, according to those at this year’s meeting. Activists said that Cuba was an inspiration for weeks of protests set off by hikes in the cost of living in some Latin American countries, but added that the nation had no direct involvement.

EL SALVADOR

Murder rate lowest in years

The country’s homicide rate has fallen to its lowest level in decades, with an average of 3.6 killings per day last month, President Nayib Bukele said on Friday. There were 112 murders last month, he said, calling it “the safest month since the peace accords,” which were signed in 1992 to end 12 years of civil war. If the rate holds, the country’s homicide rate could reach as low as 20 per 100,000, less than Mexico’s. Last year, there were 3,340 killings recorded, or about nine per day. The bloodiest year of gang violence, 2015, saw 6,425 homicides, or 17.6 per day. After taking office on June 1, Bukele deployed police and soldiers to combat extortions that provide most of gangs’ incomes.

NICARAGUA

Man convicted of NY murder

A court on Friday convicted a dual US-Nicaraguan citizen of killing a nursing student in New York state after an unusual trial that saw many witnesses testifying by long-distance video conference. A prosecution official cited Judge Maria Fabiola Betancourt as saying that sentencing for Orlando Tercero would be held within days. Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed the conviction in a tweet. The maximum sentence is 30 years. The 23-year-old former Binghamton University student was found guilty of killing 22-year-old Haley Anderson on March 8 last year. Witnesses said that the two had a romantic relationship, but Tercero wanted a more serious relationship, trial testimony showed. The woman, originally from Westbury on Long Island, was found strangled in his bed. Tercero fled to Nicaragua the day after the killing. The trial was held in Managua because the law forbids extradition of its citizens. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office in New York facilitated testimony by witnesses who spoke with the help of a translator via a video link from a room in the office in downtown Binghamton. One of the witnesses, a police investigator, said via the video link that Tercero left a note at his residence saying that he was sorry.