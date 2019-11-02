Agencies

SYRIA

Kurds urge US to stop drones

Kurds are asking the Pentagon to block US-controlled air space over the northeast of the country to Turkish armed drones, which they claim are causing significant civilian casualties. Ilham Ahmed, president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), said the Kurds would hold the US responsible for Turkish war crimes if it did nothing to guarantee protection from the air. She told reporters during a visit to Washington that armed Turkish drones were a constant presence in the air above the northeastern part of the country, striking at will against both military and civilian targets. “We have been promised by the United States on a couple of occasions that areas that have US forces will never be attacked by Turkey,”Ahmed said. “However, we saw that the US did notfulfill its promise after the Turkish incursion. Armed Turkish drones are still flying over our region and targeting anything they wish to,” she added.

YEMEN

Death toll passes 100,000

The country’s civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015, a database project that tracks violence said on Thursday. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, or ACLED, said in a new report that its death toll includes more than 12,000 civilians killed in attacks targeting civilians directly. Saudi Arabia-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of civilians. The Houthis have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia and have targeted vessels in the Red Sea. Civilians have suffered the most in the conflict. The organization said that about 20,000 people have been killed this year, already making it the second-deadliest year on record after last year, with 30,800 dead. April was the most lethal month so far this year, with more that 2,500 reported killed, compared to about 1,700 in September, the organization said.

UKRAINE

Official on job orders sex act

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party was embroiled in a scandal on Thursday after one of its lawmakers was caught chatting with a prostitute during a plenary session. On Wednesday, a Web site published pictures of the smartphone screen of Bogdan Yaremenko, a senior lawmaker with Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party, as he appeared to discuss hourly rates with a prostitute. “Hi, your place,” the prostitute told the 48-year-old head of the parliament’s foreign affairs and inter-parliamentary cooperation committee. “$100 an hour, $150 two hours. I won’t stay the night.” The scandal is an embarrassment for Zelenskiy, who swept to power in April on promises to clean up the ex-Soviet country’s political system and root out corruption.

UNITED STATES

Katie Hill blames ‘hypocrisy’

Representative Katie Hill on Thursday said that she is resigning because of a double standard. The Democrat told the House of Representatives in her farewell speech that she is leaving while men accused of “intentional acts of sexual violence” sit in the nation’s highest offices. She also took shots at a husband she said was abusive and conservative operatives she said published photographs of her that were taken without her knowledge or consent. “I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures [and] capitalized on my sexuality,” she said. Hill identifies as bisexual. She admitted to a relationship with a female campaign aide, but denied an affair with a male congressional staff member, which would breach House rules.