Trump in danger following House vote

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump stands on treacherous ground after the US House of Representative on Thursday voted to approve and proceed with its impeachment inquiry.

The resolution, passed on a largely party-line 232-196 vote, does not just lay out a road map for the public phase of the inquiry, it sends a clear signal that a vote to impeach Trump, and a trial in the US Senate, is all but inevitable.

Trump becomes just the fourth US president to be subject to a formal impeachment effort. Two of them, presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, were impeached in the House, but were not convicted in the Senate. Richard Nixon, facing certain conviction, resigned before the House could vote to approve articles of impeachment.

However, Trump could well become the first president to be impeached and then seek re-election. That dynamic presents a novel challenge for the president, as he must work to keep the Republican Party unified, not just to prevent his removal from office by the Senate, but also at the hands of voters.

Recent moves suggest that Trump understands the peril. After resisting entreaties to add staff to the White House, he is likely to bring on a prominent public relations professional to help with communications on the inquiry, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, his campaign paid for a glitzy national TV ad during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday that highlighted Trump’s accomplishments while criticizing his opponents for “phony investigations.”

“He’s no Mr Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington,” the narrator says.

The president has become deeply engaged in keeping his party in line. Over the past two weeks, Trump has met face-to-face with more than 60 House members, an administration official said.

No House Republicans voted in favor of the impeachment resolution. One former Republican and fierce Trump critic who left his party this year, Justin Amash, voted for it.

There is little sign that Trump or his White House plan to suddenly become more cooperative with the impeachment inquiry, even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s demand for a vote to formalize it.

Trump is likely to bring a former US Department of Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh into the White House to assist with communications related to impeachment, people familiar with the matter said.

Sayegh’s post would be temporary and he also intends to work on issues other than impeachment, the people said.

Sayegh is credited in the White House for helping shepherd Trump’s biggest legislative achievement to passage, a 2017 tax overhaul, and his hiring is supported by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, said the people, who asked not to be identified, because the appointment has not been announced.

Sayegh declined to comment.

Before the House vote, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that more attorneys and communications staff might be added to the West Wing.

Passage of the House resolution weakens a central argument for the White House and allied Republicans: The inquiry is illegitimate, because the House has not held a vote to approve it.

The resolution’s adoption might also force Republican members to defend the substance of Trump’s conduct in Ukraine, which most of them have been loath to do.