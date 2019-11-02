Gambian women testify of sex abuse under ex-leader

Thomson Reuters Foundation, DAKAR

Speaking calmly through tears, in a hearing streamed live on YouTube, former beauty queen Fatou Jallow told how then-Gambian president Yahya Jammeh locked her in a room and raped her.

The 23-year-old’s testimony on Thursday concluded three weeks of public hearings dedicated to sexual and gender-based violence under Jammeh’s presidency, part of a broader probe by the current administration into abuses during his tenure.

“Yahya Jammeh did not want sex with me or pleasure with me. What he wanted to do was hurt me,” said Jallow, adding that he violently assaulted her after she refused his advances.

Jallow’s account, that of another woman who testified to being raped by two security officers in jail and a third who said she was raped by Jammeh’s interior minister could not be verified.

Jammeh fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after losing an election that ended his 22-year rule over the West African country — a period marked by killings, torture and forced disappearances.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), an initiative of Gambian President Adama Barrow, opened in January with an aim to investigate suspected atrocities under Jammeh and consider reparations for victims.

However, the many harrowing tales of rape and sexual abuse also seek to break down the silence around a problem that continues, if not at such high levels, human rights campaigners said.

“I know it makes people uncomfortable, but it’s okay to be uncomfortable as a society before we shift things around,” Jallow said in her hearing.

One in five women in Gambia have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner, according to the UN, with rape often not reported because women fear reprisals.

“Hopefully this will start a conversation in Gambia about sexual violence and about the abuse of women and girls,” said Reed Brody, a lawyer working with Jallow and other victims.

The 11-member TRRC, which is expected to sit for two years, can make criminal referrals and many victims want to see Jammeh return to Gambia to face trial for the abuses it investigates.

However, that seems unlikely given the welcome he has received from Equatorial Guinean Vice President Teodorin Obiang Nguema.

Three women have accused Jammeh personally of sexual assault or rape, including one who chose to submit a private statement to the commission instead of going public, Brody said.

When asked why they testified, several women said it was to raise awareness about sexual assault and embolden other victims to come forward.

“Those men didn’t think that a day like this would come,” one woman said.