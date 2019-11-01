Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Drugs in chili jars seized

Four men have been arrested after police seized 400kg of crystal meth, or “ice,” worth an estimated A$300 million (US$207 million) concealed in bottles of hot chili sauce from the US. A search of an air cargo consignment that had arrived at a Sydney freight depot from the US on Oct. 15 found 768 bottles of chili sauce, “with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for methylamphetamine,” New South Wales State Police said in a statement yesterday. Police arrested a 36-year old on Sunday and made two more arrests on Monday in the parking lot of a hotel in Sydney’s central business district.

INDIA

FB a ‘megaphone for hate’

Facebook (FB) is failing to rein in a “tsunami” of hate posts inflaming ethnic tensions in Assam State, with content about “criminals,” “rapists,” “terrorists” and “dogs” shared nearly 100,000 times, campaign group Avaaz said on Wednesday. The dehumanizing language — often targeting Bengali Muslims — was similar to that used on Facebook about Myanmar’s Rohingya before an army crackdown and ethnic violence forced 700,000 Rohingya to flee in 2017 to Bangladesh, Avaaz said. “Facebook is being used as a megaphone for hate, pointed directly at vulnerable minorities in Assam, many of whom could be made stateless within months,” Avaaz campaigner Alaphia Zoyab said.

PHILIPPINES

Third quake in weeks hits

A powerful earthquake struck the south yesterday, killing at least four people and sparking searches of damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors in recent weeks. The magnitude 6.5 quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, causing locals to run to safety in the same area where a strong tremor killed eight people on Tuesday. The powerful shaking caused serious damage to a condominium building in Davao, which was about 45km from the epicenter.

MYANMAR

Satirists get year in jail

A court on Wednesday sentenced five members of a traditional theatrical troupe to a year in prison for their gibes about the military. The members of the Peacock Generation thangyat troupe were arrested in April for performances during New Year celebrations in which they poked fun at military representatives in parliament and military involvement in business. Thangyat combines dance and music with verse that often has a satirical edge. The five were convicted under a law prohibiting the circulation of information that could endanger or demoralize members of the military. “Punishing people for performing a piece of satire speaks volumes about the dire state of freedom of expression in Myanmar,” Joanne Mariner of Amnesty International said.

MONGOLIA

Police arrest 800 Chinese

Police in capital Ulan Bator have apprehended 800 Chinese and confiscated hundreds of computers and mobile phone SIM cards as part of an investigation into a cybercrime ring, local security authorities said. The arrests took place after police raided four locations on Tuesday, and followed two months of investigations, General Intelligence Agency Director Gerel Dorjpalam said at a news conference yesterday. He did not go into specific details of the offences, but said they involved illegal gambling, fraud, computer hacking, identity theft and money laundering.

SWITZERLAND

Syria charter talks begin

Russia is to underscore its role in the political future of Syria as the Moscow-backed Syrian constitutional committee on Wednesday met for the first time under UN auspices to chart a political settlement to end the eight-and-a-half-year civil war. The meeting in Geneva is being overseen by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Syrian opposition cochair Hadi al-Bahra said: “The memory of 1 million victims must guide us out of this dark tunnel.” He added that it was “time for us to believe that victory in Syria is achieving justice and peace, not winning the war.”