Democrats laud Twitter ad ban

AP, WASHINGTON

US Democratic presidential candidates largely praised Twitter’s decision on Wednesday to ban all political advertising, while US President Donald Trump’s re-

election campaign decried the move as attempting to muzzle conservatives on social media.

“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey announced.

That followed Facebook taking fire since reaffirming that it would not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns — which could allow them to lie freely.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg last week told the US Congress that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.

The issue came to the forefront last month when Twitter, along with Facebook and Google, refused to remove a misleading video ad from Trump’s campaign that targeted former US vice president Joe Biden, who, along with US Senator Elizabeth Warren, leads the Democratic presidential aspirants.

In response, Warren ran an ad on Facebook claiming that Zuckerberg endorsed Trump for re-election, acknowledging the deliberate falsehood as necessary to make a point.

“We appreciate that Twitter recognizes that they should not permit disproven smears, like those from the Trump campaign, to appear in advertisements on their platform,” Biden campaign spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement.

“It would be unfortunate to suggest that the only option available to social media companies to do so is the full withdrawal of political advertising, but when faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out,” Russo said.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock suggested Facebook should follow Twitter’s lead, tweeting simply: “Good. Your turn, Facebook.”

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another Democratic presidential candidate, called Twitter’s move “a bold step” that reflects a “sense of responsibility.”

“I think other online platforms would do well to either accept their responsibility for truth or question whether they should be in the business at all,” Buttigieg told reporters in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar said it was unacceptable for different social media platforms to have different rules on political advertising.

“Under their current policies, Facebook is allowing blatant lies in political ads and now Twitter isn’t allowing political ads at all, creating a patchwork of solutions across various platforms that isn’t going to work,” the presidential candidate said in a statement.

Klobuchar said it was “time for Congress to take action” to create consistent standards for all political advertising.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale panned Twitter for walking “away from hundreds of millions of dollars of potential revenue, a very dumb decision for their stockholders.”

“This is yet another attempt to silence conservatives, since Twitter knows President Trump has the most sophisticated online program ever known,” Parscale said in a statement.

Other Republicans said it was the other party that could be hurt.

“HUGE hit to Democrats who do significantly more advertising on Twitter than we do,” tweeted Matt Whitlock, a senior adviser to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.