Agencies

THAILAND

King fires ‘adulterous’ guards

The king has sacked four royal guards, two of them for “adultery,” in a fresh wave of palace purges a week after his royal consort was stripped of all titles for “disloyalty.” King Maha Vajiralongkorn ordered the dismissal of two male guards from the “bedroom section,” the Royal Gazette announced on Tuesday. “They have committed inappropriate acts and adultery,” the statement added. The other two officers failed to meet the standards of the royal guard and were dismissed without compensation, the Gazette said.

NORTH KOREA

Team to skip match in South

The government is not going to send the national women’s soccer team to a regional competition set to take place in South Korea in December. The East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) yesterday said that North Korea informed it in the middle of last month that it would not take part in the EAFF E-1 championship in Busan. South Korea’s soccer association has confirmed North Korea’s decision, saying that Pyongyang gave no reason for deciding not to send a team. The development is yet another sign of strained ties on the Korean Peninsula.

IRAQ

Backers agree to oust PM

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s two main backers have agreed to work to remove him from office as protests against his government have gained momentum in Baghdad and much of the Shiite south is enveloped in violence. Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who leads parliament’s largest bloc, had asked Abdul Mahdi to call an early election. When the prime minister refused, he called on his main political rival, Hadi al-Amiri, to help oust Abdul Mahdi. “We will work together to secure the interests of the Iraqi people and save the nation in accordance with the public good,” Amiri said in a statement.

TURKEY

Reconnaissance flights begin

The Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said that reconnaissance flights and mine-clearing operations had begun about 10km into Syria, where planned patrols with Russian troops are set to take place after the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area. The ministry said in a statement that Russia had informed the government that Syrian Kurdish fighters had been taken beyond 30km from the border, and out of Syria’s Manbij and Tel Rifaat, along with their heavy weapons, within the 150-hour deadline.

CAMEROON

Landslide kills at least 42

At least 42 people were killed after their houses were swept away on Tuesday in a landslide caused by torrential rain in the city of Bafoussam, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) reported, showing images of rescuers desperately sifting through rubble for survivors. “Searches are ongoing. We fear there are further deaths,” a senior local official said on condition of anonymity. Forty-two bodies were taken to the hospital in the city, an official statement read on CRTV said. “The houses that collapsed were built on the side of a hill in a risk zone,” said the local official in the West Region, of which Bafoussam is the capital. He said the landslide was caused by torrential rains that have fallen over the past few days in the country as well as the wider region, with Central African Republic and Nigeria also seriously hit. President Paul Biya offered his condolences to families of the victims in a message on CRTV.

SWEDEN

Thunberg declines award

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday refused to accept an environmental award, saying the climate movement needed people in power to start to “listen” to “science” and not awards. She had been nominated for the Nordic Council’s annual environment prize by Sweden and Norway, but a representative for Thunberg told the audience at a ceremony in Stockholm that she would not accept the award, the TT news agency reported. In a post on Instagram from the US, Thunberg said: “The climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science.”