Lebanese government bows to pressure, quits

AFP, BEIRUT

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday submitted his government’s resignation, bowing to nearly two weeks of unprecedented nationwide protests against corruption and sectarianism.

The prime minister’s sombre televised address was met by cheers from crowds of protesters who have remained mobilized since Oct. 17, crippling the country to press for their demands.

“It has become necessary for us to make a great shock to fix the crisis. I am going to the Baabda Palace to submit the government’s resignation,” said Hariri, who had already stepped down twice from the same post.

He said that his decision comes “in response to the will of many Lebanese who took to the streets to demand change.”

The move, the demonstrators’ most significant win yet, triggers the complicated task of parliament forming a new government — if the president accepts it.

Hariri’s announcement came after days of apparently unfruitful efforts to reshuffle posts within his uneasy coalition, as tension mounted on the ground between protesters and security forces bent on reopening the country for business.

It also followed clashes between protesters and counterdemonstrators, which sparked fears of deeper civil strife.

Hariri said in his resignation speech that he had reached a dead end, urging the political class to protect the country.

“Hariri is opening the door to a solution because the resignation is the only way for a decent exit from the current crisis,” Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs director Sami Nader said.

After Hariri’s announcement, protesters across the country erupted in applause.

Hundreds gathered in the northern city of Tripoli — a stronghold of the Sunni prime minister — as well as the southern city of Sidon, from where his family hails.

In Tripoli, home to festive protest raves, large crowds gathered in the main al-Nour Square waving the Lebanese flag.

“This resignation is welcome, but it is not enough,” said Tima Samir, a 35-year-old mother of two. “We want the entire system to change.”

In Sidon’s central square, people sang and danced, as stores gave away free candy.

Demonstrator Ahed Madi said that the festive scenes in the city were especially symbolic.

“Saad Hariri is from this city and this city has always embraced him, but today, the people want change,” he told reporters.

Protesters have insisted on a complete overhaul of the country’s sectarian-based governance and celebrated the emergence of a national civic identity.

The fractious political leaders have appeared shell-shocked. It has often taken months for them to agree on a government lineup, a scenario Lebanon’s backers say the country can ill afford.