Agencies

AUSTRALIA

‘Savage’ killer jailed

An Australian man was yesterday jailed for 36 years for the rape and murder of Arab-Israeli student Aya Maasarwe in Melbourne. Codey Herrmann, now 21, is to spend at least 30 years in prison for the January murder that Victorian Supreme Court judge Elizabeth Hollingworth described as a “savage attack.” The body of 21-year-old Maasarwe was found by passers-by near a tram stop in outer Melbourne just hours after she was attacked on her way home. She was killed after getting off a tram near the university where she was completing a year-long exchange. There was an outpouring of grief among Melbournians, who held emotional vigils after the murder, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets calling for an end to violence against women.

INDIA

Toddler stuck in well dies

The body of a two-year-old boy trapped 26m down a well since Friday was recovered yesterday, authorities said. Sujith Wilson was the second toddler in four months to grab nationwide attention after falling into the 30cm diameter pipe while playing near his home in Tiruchirappalli District, Tamil Nadu State. A post-mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death, district official S. Sivarasu told reporters. Rescuers said Wilson was unconscious but breathing until Sunday morning, but they had been unable to check his condition since then as he had slipped further down.

SINGAPORE

UK ex-headmaster jailed

A British former headmaster of an international school in China has been jailed for 10 months after admitting possession and consumption of methamphetamine, officials said yesterday. Damien Michael Charnock, 60, used to be the head of Dulwich College Shanghai, a branch of the exclusive London private school. Police arrested Charnock in March at an apartment and discovered bags containing the drug and a glass contraption for smoking it, court documents showed. Charnock pleaded guilty to three drug charges, and the attorney-general’s chambers confirmed he was jailed on Friday.

CAMBODIA

Search on for missing Briton

Police said they had questioned at least 20 people, but made no arrests as they continued the search for a 21-year-old British woman who went missing last week. Divers, land-based teams and police drones have been enlisted in the search for Amelia Bambridge, who was last seen on Thursday leaving for a beach party on the island of Koh Rong, which is popular with backpackers. Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Chief Chuon Narin said at least 20 people had been questioned on whether they met Bambridge the night of the party. He added that he feared she might have drowned.

AUSTRALIA

Shark attacks two Britons

A shark yesterday bit off a British tourist’s foot and mauled another British tourist’s leg, as the men snorkeled on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said. The men aged 22 and 28 had been on a snorkeling tour in the Whitsunday Islands when they were attacked, tour organizer ZigZag Whitsundays said. They were brought 11km bo boat to the mainland town of Airlie Beach where paramedics were waiting for them, Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman Mel Mangan said. They were then flown by helicopter south to a hospital in the city of Mackay in serious, but stable conditions, RACQ CQ Rescue said.

EL SALVADOR

US extends stay for 190,000