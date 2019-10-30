Remains of Islamic State leader buried at sea: US

AFP, WASHINGTON

The body of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was buried at sea, US officials said, as fresh details surfaced about the US special forces operation that led to his death over the weekend.

Syrian Kurds claimed to be a key source of the intelligence that led US forces to al-Baghdadi after years of tracking the man behind a five-year reign of terror across much of Iraq and Syria.

An unnamed US military dog also became an unlikely hero of the raid, incurring injuries as it chased al-Baghdadi down a dead-end tunnel underneath his hideout, where he blew himself and three children up with a suicide vest.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper praised a nearly 100-strong force that helicoptered to the rural compound in Syria’s Idlib Governorate in a complex mission that required coordination with Russians, Kurds, Turks and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to prevent US aircraft from being fired upon.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said that no US troops were injured in the operation, despite taking fire when they arrived.

They took two men prisoner and al-Baghdadi’s body was taken for a DNA test that would confirm his identity, he said.

“The disposal of his remains has been done, is complete and was handled appropriately,” Milley said, adding that it was handled “in accordance with the law of armed conflict.”

Another Pentagon official confirmed that al-Baghdadi’s body was put into the sea at an unspecified location, similar to the 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after his death in a US special forces raid in Pakistan.

A Kurdish official said that an inside source led US forces to al-Baghdadi’s hideout and made it possible for them to identify him.

“Since 15 May, we have been working together with the CIA to track Al Baghdadi and monitor him closely,” Polat Can, a senior adviser to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Twitter. “Our intelligence source was involved in sending coordinates, directing the airdrop, participating in and making the operation a success until the last minute.”

The source also “brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself,” he added.

US officials said al-Baghdadi’s death would not end the conflict in Syria, but warned that Washington could not be relied on to bring peace to the region.

“Baghdadi’s death will not rid the world of terrorism or end the ongoing conflict in Syria,” Esper said.

“The security situation in Syria remains complex,” he said. “Acting as a police force out to solve every dispute is not our mission.”