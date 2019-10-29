Yale caught in Singapore censorship row

AFP, SINGAPORE

Yale’s Singapore college has become embroiled in a row about academic freedom after axing a course on dissent, with the controversy fueling a wider debate on whether universities are compromising their values to expand abroad.

The Yale-NUS College, a partnership with the National University of Singapore, opened in 2013, drawing criticism from advocates and its own faculty over the decision to set up in the city-state, due to its restrictions on civil liberties.

Such fears intensified last month when the liberal arts college axed a week-long course called “Dialogue and Dissent in Singapore” two weeks before it was scheduled to start, prompting concerns the school was censoring some topics.

The course featured talks by anti-government advocates, a visit to Speakers’ Corner in a city park — the only place in Singapore where demonstrations are allowed — and a documentary about Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒).

Among reasons for the cancelation, Yale-NUS said students could have been at risk of breaking the law, but the row raised fresh questions about whether the Ivy League institution’s liberal arts traditions can thrive in Singapore.

Scrapping the course “is precisely why many doubted the Yale-NUS collaboration could be faithful to international standards of academic freedom,” Human Rights Watch Asia deputy director Phil Robertson said.

“Such restrictions ... handicap the quality of education that students get in Singapore and advances censorship and control that is anathema to innovation and learning,” he said.

The group has often criticized Singapore for using draconian laws to stifle dissent and restricting rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.

Yale sought to draw a line under the scandal, ordering a probe that found no evidence that academic freedom was violated and said the cancelation was in part due to a lack of academic rigor.

Yale-NUS president Tan Tai Yong (陳大榮) said the college remains “fully committed” to academic freedom and insisted it “has a thriving culture of open discussion,” but added that it has to be careful with activities that could cross legal boundaries.

As the controversy escalated, Singaporean Minister of Education Ong Ye Kung (王乙康) said in a speech to parliament that the government supported the cancelation.

“Academic freedom cannot be carte blanche for anyone to misuse an academic institution for political advocacy,” he said, adding that the government would intervene “when the situation calls for it.”

More broadly, the row focused attention on risks taken by higher-education institutes as they increasingly set up overseas, often in countries with booming economies, but where political freedoms might be more limited than in the West.

The number of branch campuses set up by institutions overseas jumped from 84 in 2000 to 249 in 2015, according to data compiled by the Cross-Border Education Research Team, hosted at the State University of New York at Albany and Pennsylvania State University.

“It is always challenging for universities from countries such as the UK, US and Australia to open campuses overseas, particularly in countries with more authoritarian systems,” said Kris Olds, an expert in the globalization of higher education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Universities adopt different approaches, ranging from making changes that suit the local legal and political context to focusing on certain disciplines less likely to run into problems concerning academic freedom, he said.