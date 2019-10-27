Agencies

ZIMBABWE

Elephants sent to China

The government has sent about 30 young elephants to China where they are to be held in zoos, Humane Society International has said. The elephants, estimated to be two to six years old, were separated from maternal herds and held at Hwange National Park for nearly a year before being flown out this week, it said. The society released a video and photographs that it said show the small elephants a week ago being held in a fenced area at the national park. Wildlife authorities did not comment on the statement. The country, seeks to be allowed to hunt and export more of them to ease pressure on the animals’ habitat and raise badly needed money for conservation.

PAKISTAN

Nawaz Sharif’s health wanes

The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif released on bail so that he can seek medical treatment at home or abroad, his family and a defense lawyer said. The decision was announced by the court after hearing a petition from Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League party, but it does not mean that the former national leader would automatically be freed, as he faces another appeal hearing for bail next week. On Monday last week, Nawaz Sharif was rushed from prison to the government hospital in Lahore, after his health condition was said to have deteriorated.

MEXICO

Wind-whipped fires kill three

Authorities say three people have died in wind-whipped wildfires in the northwestern state of Baja California. Fires near Tecate had forced 1,645 people to evacuate their homes, the National Civil Defense said on Friday. One of the fires closed the coastal highway for several hours. Another burned more than 14,200 hectares. Schools were ordered closed in Tijuana, Tecate and Rosarito due to smoke. Officials blamed strong Santa Ana winds, but they appeared to have died down by the evening.

UNITED STATES

Utility may have fueled fires

California’s biggest utility admitted that its electrical equipment might have ignited a ruinous wildfire spreading across the state’s wine country on Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes. The disclosure came as firefighters simultaneously battled a fire amid Sonoma County’s vineyards and a wind-whipped blaze that destroyed homes near Los Angeles. The fire in the wine country burned at least 49 buildings and 65km2, and prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people. It was driven by the strong winds that had prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to impose sweeping blackouts affecting a half-million people in the northern and central parts of the state.

UNITED STATES

Weinstein jeered in public

Harvey Weinstein was mocked from the stage and jeered by attendees at a New York City actors showcase this week — a rare public appearance for the disgraced movie mogul ahead of his January rape trial. A comedian at Wednesday’s “Actor’s Hour” referred to Weinstein during her set as “the elephant in the room,” likened him to horror villain Freddy Krueger and said that she “didn’t know we had to bring our own mace and rape whistles” to the event. An actor tried questioning Weinstein and another attendee shouted that he was a “monster.” Weinstein, 67, is free on US$1 million bail.