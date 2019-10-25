CCP’s long-delayed plenum meeting set for next week

AFP, BEIJING

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is to hold a long-delayed leadership meeting next week, state media said yesterday.

The Fourth Plenum of the CCP Central Committee is a closed-door meeting where the country’s roadmap and directions are discussed.

The meeting in Beijing is to run from Monday to Thursday, and would be the first since February last year.

Xinhua news agency said the dates were confirmed yesterday during a Central Committee meeting presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

The state-run Global Times said on Twitter that the Central Committee Political Bureau would consider issues such as “upholding and improvement of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, including modernizing the country’s governance system and capacity.”

Many of the country’s most significant policies have been announced after plenum meetings, with the last one in February last year focused on a reform plan for state institutions, giving even more power to the CCP. The one before that approved the scrapping of presidential term limits, allowing Xi to stay in office for life.

While the CCP’s constitution says there must be a plenum at least once per year, next week’s long-awaited conclave will end a significant delay between sessions.

Experts at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said holding the plenum this month would represent the longest hiatus since 1977.

Their analysis in August concluded that most plenums occur every 300 to 400 days, but this one would mark a delay of at least 580 days.

While the long wait has sparked speculation that Xi is facing power struggles or opposition within the CCP leadership, the CSIS said a simpler explanation is possible — that the delay marks a balancing out after the last two plenums were held very close together, in January and February last year.

“Since the Third Plenum, Xi has convened two extraordinary meetings of all the top party, state and military leaders,” wrote China-watcher Bill Bishop on Monday on his Sinocism blog.

The ability to call such high-profile meetings reflect Xi’s power and authority, he added.

Beijing marked the 70th year of CCP rule in China earlier this month with an enormous military parade that showed off the country’s military strength, but the government has been shaken by months of anti-Beijing unrest in Hong Kong, a slowing domestic economy and the impact of a protracted trade impasse with the US.

China’s GDP growth slowed to 6 percent in the third quarter of this year, the slowest rate in 27 years.