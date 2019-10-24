Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Auckland blaze continues

A fire burning for a second day at a convention center that was under construction in the nation’s largest city, Auckland, was yesterday causing more disruption and casting doubt on whether the building would be ready to host a meeting of world leaders in 2021. Officials said a mixture of bitumen, straw-like material and plywood in the roof cavity of the seven-story structure was continuing to burn and firefighters could not properly access the area. They planned to let the fire burn itself out while preventing it spreading further. Fire and Emergency New Zealand said more than 100 firefighters and support staff continued to battle the blaze and that by early afternoon, about 70 percent of the roof had burned itself out. City workers were told to avoid downtown Auckland, and many buildings and some streets remained closed.

INDONESIA

Jokowi gives rival top job

New Cabinet members were yesterday introduced at an informal presentation on the palace steps, with President Joko Widodo tapping his election arch-rival, Prabowo Subianto — a former general with a checkered rights record — as minister of defense. Announcing Subianto’s new role, Widodo said: “I believe I don’t have to tell him about his job — he knows more than I do.” Online, Subianto supporters cheered the appointment. “They used to compete but now, together, they’re going to build this country,” one said. Rights group Amnesty International Indonesia earlier warned against appointing the former general to a top job, saying it would mark “a dark day for human rights.” Subianto, a former son-in-law of late dictator Suharto, was accused of abuses — including the kidnapping and disappearance of several pro-democracy activists — in the lead up to massive street demonstrations that brought down the regime in 1998.

VIETNAM

Vehicle map apps cause stir

An automobile importer has been ordered to remove navigation apps that show maps reflecting Chinese territorial claims that are rejected by Hanoi. The nation’s automobile registrar told the importer based in northern Vietnam to take the app out of Chinese-made vehicles it distributes in the nation, said Nguyen To An, head of motor-vehicle quality in the registration office. The maps showed the nine-dash line reflecting China’s disputed claim to sovereignty over about 80 percent of the South China Sea.

UNITED KINGDOM

Lucky tumor find at exhibit

A woman discovered she had breast cancer after an interactive heat-cam exhibit revealed a tumor during a family trip to a museum in Edinburgh. Bal Gill, 41, caught the disease in its early stages following her visit to the Camera Obscura attraction in May, which prompted her to consult a doctor. When she stepped in front of a thermal-camera display that shows which parts of the body are hot and cold, she saw one of her breasts was glowing yellow, the museum said. “I noticed a heat patch coming from my left breast. We thought it was odd and having looked at everyone else they didn’t have the same,” she said in a statement, describing the experience as “life-changing.” Gill has since had a mastectomy and has been told she will not need chemotherapy or radiotherapy after another operation next month, the BBC reported. Camera Obscura’s general manager Andrew Johnson said the museum “did not realize” its exhibit could detect signs of cancer in this way.